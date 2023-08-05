Robert Sanchez aims subtle dig at Roberto De Zerbi in first words as Chelsea player

New Chelsea player Robert Sanchez says he is excited to work with a coach at Mauricio Pochettino’s “level” after leaving Brighton.

The Seagulls sold goalkeeper Sanchez to the Blues for £25million in a deal confirmed on Saturday morning, with the player signing a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard fell out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi last season after being dropped for Jason Steele, and the Brighton boss later claimed Sanchez “wanted” to be left out of his squad.

After arriving in west London, the 25-year-old aimed a subtle dig at his highly-rated old manager by insisting new boss Pochettino is on another level to his previous coaches.

“Really excited,” he told the club website about working with Pochettino.

“I've missed the opportunity to work with a coach of that level. Obviously, [you can] watch him on his past clubs what he's done.

“What he brings to the club, the family ambience around the players is really good. His play style is something I suit really well. I’m going to contribute to win trophies at the club with him.”

Sanchez also paid tribute to Brighton as a club after coming through the academy on the south coast.

“I started my career in England with Brighton, they provided me with everything as a goalkeeper, inside and outside the pitch, to get much more potential out of me,” he continued.

“Obviously I’m really happy and thankful, and now it’s a bigger challenge.”