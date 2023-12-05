Robert Saleh refutes reports on Jets QB Zach Wilson’s reluctance to start again

Following Sunday’s 13-8 debacle against the Falcons, Robert Saleh told reporters he needed more time to decide who the Jets starting quarterback will be during this week’s game against the Texans.

After starting Tim Boyle the last two weeks and benching him for Trevor Siemian, who also struggled, they are considering going back to Zach Wilso n, who started nine consecutive games after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

However, Saleh did not name a starter during his press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I’m still not there yet,” Saleh said.

To say the quarterback situation for the Jets is a mess would be an understatement. It has been a game of musical chairs, especially recently.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Jets want Wilson to be the starting quarterback once again. However, he has been hesitant to play again.

The Jets benched Wilson in favor of Boyle during their Week 11 loss against the Bills because he struggled with holding the ball too long in the pocket and his decision-making. A separate report also claimed Wilson would play if the team asked him.

Saleh refuted those reports about Wilson and his reluctance to play for the Jets again. However, he didn’t disclose what he and Wilson discussed during their meeting on Monday.

“Let’s be clear, if he was reluctant to play, he wouldn’t be here,” Saleh said. “I actually just got done speaking with him. He came in here like half an hour ago, and we had a really good conversation.

“The young man wants the ball, he wants to start, he believes he is the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy that gives us the best chance to win. I will tell you guys the same thing I told him, ‘I appreciate it, I appreciate that he wants to play, I’m just not there yet.”

The Jets got into this situation after the team failed to address their backup quarterback situation during the offseason. Last season, on their way to a 7-10 finish, the Jets benched Wilson twice. However, Gang Green decided to bring him back anyway, hoping he would learn and grow under the tutelage of Rodgers.

The Jets never expected Wilson to play during the 2023 season, but Rodgers tore his Achilles during his fourth offensive play with the team after he was traded from the Packers during the offseason. During his 10 games this season, Wilson passed for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. During that span, the Jets had a 4-6 record and were on a three-game losing streak.

Now Gang Green’s losing streak has increased to five games. At 4-8, the Jets are close to being eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. Boyle passed for 360 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in his two starts with the Jets.

Siemian wasn’t any better after replacing Boyle during Sunday’s loss against the Falcons. He completed only 5 of 13 passes for 66 yards and failed to lead the Jets to points on any of his drives.

No matter who has been the Jets quarterback this season, their offense has struggled. Gang Green ranks 31st in yards (169.3) and 30th in points per game (14.3). The team also dead last in third down conversions (23.1%) and red zone touchdown percentage (26.9%).

It is unlikely the Jets would go back to Boyle at this point. That could mean Siemian getting the start against the Texans and Wilson being the backup.

But Saleh said he would include everyone within the organization before making a decision on the starting quarterback.

“I want to make sure nobody is acting emotionally,” Saleh said. “I want to make sure we are making the right decision for this organization and this team moving forward and making sure the guy who is best ready to play is on the football field.

“We are just trying to find a way to win a football game. Whoever does that, we are just trying to cross our T’s and dot our I’s and make the best decision possible.”

Uzomah to IR

After leaving Sunday’s game with an MCL injury, Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who was carted off with a left foot injury, will also be heading to injured reserve.

“I am not going to get into detail on these injuries, but C.J.’s and Perrion’s are extensive,” Saleh said.

Rookie WR Jason Brownlee also suffered an ankle injury and he will be evaluated later this week.

