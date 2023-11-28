Robert Saleh’s message to Jets after 4th straight loss: Control what you can control

Following their fourth straight loss last Friday against the Dolphins, Jets players had last weekend off to reset and spend time with their families.

After returning on Monday morning, Jets coach Robert Saleh had a message for all of the players.

“He challenged us, saying we all can be better, players and coaches,” Jets left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “We really need to get back to controlling the stuff that we can control.

“I thought it was a really good message because I definitely feel that there’s some things that we can definitely do, especially myself that we can try to do more to try and help the team.”

Gang Green has been in a funk the entire month of November. The team went winless and the Jets are coming off back-to-back losses against the Bills and the Dolphins, in which they lost by an average of 23.5 points. Now at 4-7, the Jets have the second-worst record in the AFC after the Patriots, who are 2-9.

One of the reasons for the slide this month has been the play of the Jets defense. Against the Bills and Dolphins, the Jets allowed their highest point totals of the season. Buffalo scored 32 points, while Miami defeated the Jets 34-13 on Black Friday.

Another contributing factor to the Jets defensive numbers in the last two games is the number of snaps. Gang Green’s defense has been on the field a combined 146 snaps against Buffalo and Miami. That translated to over 70 minutes on the field in both games.

The Jets also have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. They are allowing 140.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 31st. Two weeks ago, the Jets ranked in the top 10 in both total defense and points allowed. However, Gang Green is now 13th in yards (323.5) and 18th in points given up (21.6).

“It is just constructive criticism,” Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said about Monday’s meeting with the team. “Breece [Hall] tweeted, if you take offense to constructive criticism, it’s not good.

“At the end of the day, it’s somebody wanting you to be the best version of yourself. And coach wants us to be the best version of this team that we can be. That’s how I take it and I’m pretty sure that’s how most everyone takes it.

“Just taking that as a challenge and looking to fix what he had up there for us.”

Another area of concern is the Jets offense. Last week, Saleh benched quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle ahead of the Jets game against the Dolphins. However, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s offense continued to look broken.

The Jets scored one touchdown against the Dolphins with 4:37 remaining in the game, which the game was already decided. In 11 games this season, the Jets have scored a total of 10 touchdowns. The Jets also rank 31st in yards (260.2) and 30th in points per game (14.8).

Their inept offense has placed a lot of burden on the Jets defense. The same thing happened during the 2022 season. Gang Green ranked in the top five in total defense and points allowed.

But the Jets defense began to wear down towards the end of the season and the team lost six consecutive games to end the year.

“Overall state is still positive,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We turned on the film, we did a lot of things well. Every single week, there’s always something to get better at, a new scheme to gameplan, unscouted plays we haven’t seen before that you have to work on the sideline.

“It’s going back to control what we can control and the controllables. Get on and off the field on third downs, the personal fouls, the penalties after the plays. That’s been on our agenda pretty much this whole season on our defense.

“Just those types of things and just keep doing what we are doing. Just keep growing and getting better.”

MR. RODGERS IS BACK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Players noticed something different after entering the building on Monday, the return of Aaron Rodgers full-time.

Rodgers will now be at the Jets facility full-time for the rest of the season. After tearing his Achilles during the Jets Week 1 victory against the Bills, Rodgers had surgery and has been rehabbing his injury in California.

Recently, Rodgers has flown in for home games against the Chiefs, Eagles and Chargers. He was also on the Jets sideline during their road loss against the Raiders on Nov. 12.

Rodgers, 39, has been rehabbing relentlessly and is trying to return to the field before the end of the season. Normally, Achilles tears are season-ending injuries. But NFL Network reported in September that Rodgers received a “speed bridge” procedure designed to accelerate the standard rehabilitation process from the injury.

“Happy to see a semi-new face in the building,” Mosley said about Rodgers being around the team. “It is just like any time a person comes back from injury, they have to take their time away from the facility, get right, get better. Then, when they’re back in the building, it is a breath of fresh air and you see a happy, familiar face.

“Just excited to go with him through this process and him getting back on the field getting and getting health. He’s a well-respected vet, he has been around a long time and just him being in the building for the whole team is just another sign for us to just keep it one day at a time and keep getting better.”