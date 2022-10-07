Robert Reives, candidate for NC House District 54

Name: Robert Reives

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 52

Campaign website: reivesforhouse.com

Occupation: Attorney

Education: UNC-Chapel Hill BA, UNC-Chapel Hill JD

Have you run for elected office before? Yes. My current seat, House District 54.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Past board member of Lee County Education Foundation, Sanford Boys & Girls Club, First Citizens Advisory Board.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

I will continue to push for the state to allow more flexibility for localities to address issues with zoning and density to improve affordability. Paychecks are stretched too thin these days. I will advocate for more of the tax cuts in our state to benefit working people so that they have more money in their pockets. We should fund education in North Carolina so that every child can receive what they need to succeed. That means investing in pay, infrastructure and classroom resources.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

We should be investing that surplus money into the programs that are currently underfunded, primarily education. That money could also go toward providing direct relief to North Carolinians.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

North Carolina in recent years has been too focused on micromanaging educators instead of investing in them. We cannot expect to have good educational outcomes in our public schools when they remain underfunded. That means more than just funding educators and support staff salaries. We need to invest in infrastructure for districts with crumbling buildings. We also need to invest in more resources for classrooms, like newer books and technology.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

Story continues

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

North Carolina should codify the rights protected under Roe v. Wade for nearly half a century.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

I believe the General Assembly should step back and allow teachers to teach. Local school districts know how to handle issues surrounding curriculum and we cannot expect a one-size-fits-all approach to work the same in every classroom. Teachers are professionals and I do not think any other occupation is as micromanaged by the state and prevented from doing their jobs as educators are.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.