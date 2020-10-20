Robert Redford: Retired actor mourns the death of his son James aged 58

James Redford and his father Robert, pictured together at an event in 2018

Hollywood star Robert Redford is "in mourning" following the death of his son James at the age of 58.

Activist and filmmaker James Redford died on Friday after being diagnosed with liver cancer, his wife Kyle confirmed via Twitter.

His famous father's publicist, Cindi Berger, said: "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child."

The 84-year-old retired actor and director starred in movies like Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid.

"Jamie [James] was a loving son, husband and father," added Berger, who asked for privacy for the Redford family "during this difficult time".

"His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

'A beautiful, impactful life'

Redford's son James made documentary films, including The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia.

His latest film Playing Keeps, which explored the importance of play and downtime in our lives, was given a virtual premiere online at this month's Mill Valley Film Festival in California.

His wife of 32 years, Kyle, shared the news of his death online, alongside pictures of the couple and their two children.

"We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life and was loved by many," she wrote.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

She told the Salt Lake Tribune that James had discovered the cancer diagnosis late last year while awaiting a liver transplant.

His liver disease had returned two years ago, she added.

Paying tribute, actor and director Mark Ruffalo wrote: "Damn. This year has cut deep. Another great, sweet, kindly person leaves us."

Another Hollywood star, Kiefer Sutherland, described the late filmmaker as "a wonderful writer and a wonderful man".

So saddened to hear about the passing of James Redford. He was a wonderful writer and a wonderful man. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 19, 2020

Fellow filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted she was "heartbroken to hear of my friend Jamie's passing".

"He was an amazing filmmaker and a beautiful person, & I will be forever grateful to him for his mentorship when I started out as a filmmaker."

Robert Redford has three other children, including the actress Amy Redford.

