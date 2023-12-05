Robert Pattinson's new Netflix movie gets shelved
Robert Pattinson's new Netflix movie Average Height, Average Build has been shelved in favour of another project.
The black-comedy was set to be writer/director Adam McKay's second collaboration with Netflix following the success of Don't Look Up - his first film with the streaming service.
Starring The Batman's Pattinson as a serial killer, the political satire was set to follow the killer as he enlists a lobbyist, played by Amy Adams, to get the law changed in order to make it easier for him to get away with murder.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay is shelving the political project to focus on more pressing matters by making a movie which revolves around climate change.
"With the climate emergency having escalated a great deal, Adam McKay has decided to make his next directorial project a climate related one, so he will not be directing Average Height, Average Build," said a spokesperson for McKay.
Robert Downey Jr., Danielle Deadwyler and Forest Whitaker were also set to star in the movie alongside Pattinson and Adams. Iron Man's Downey Jr was on board to play a retired police officer who attempts to solve a series of murders to catch the serial killer.
Despite having a star-studded cast, Average Height, Average Build reportedly struggled to find a home due to its dark subject matter. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming on the now-shelved movie was set to begin in Boston over the summer.
In other Robert Pattinson news, the star is expecting his first child with actress Suki Waterhouse, who he has been dating since 2018.
Waterhouse confirmed the news at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City last month where she flashed her baby bump telling the crowd: "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."
