Robert Pattinson’s complexity makes him the perfect 'Batman,' according to Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz says Robert Pattinson will be the perfect Batman (Image by Warner Bros)

Zoe Kravitz says that Robert Pattinson is going to make the perfect Batman because of the juxtaposition between his first roles in the likes of Harry Potter and Twilight, the more adventurous films he has followed them up with, and how he actually is in real life.

Kravitz made this explanation during a recent discussion with Variety, during which time she was asked about Pattinson’s upcoming performance as Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Robert Pattinson says his Batman is inspired by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth

“First of all, he’s just a really good actor,” was Kravitz’s original response, before she then added, “He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on. He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Zoe Kravitz attends Hulu's "High Fidelity" New York premiere at Metrograph on February 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line.”

More than that, though, Kravitz made sure to underline just how great of an actor Pattinson is, before noting how he brings “so much to everything he does.”

Read More: Zoe Kravitz felt silly auditioning for 'The Batman'

Kravitz then opened up about hard the role is to play, not only because the expectations are so high for the performer, but also because it can be “restricting in a lot of ways.”

“You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character? He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

We’ll see what Pattinson can do in The Batman when it’s released on October 1, 2021.