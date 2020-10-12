Robert Pattinson back on set of 'The Batman' in Liverpool after coronavirus diagnosis

Robert Pattinson is back on set and filming the new Batman movie in Liverpool, returning to work after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Twilight and Tenet star was spotted among the crew of the movie filming outside St George's Hall, opposite Lime Street station, which is doubling for Gotham City Hall.
With Pattinson's Bruce Wayne wearing black, the scene was that of mourners at a funeral, with dozens of extras involved.
According to reports, those in the crowd wore their masks between takes, and more than 100 background actors will be taking part in the scenes, shooting in the city all week.
Read More: Jeffrey Wright explains why 'The Batman' is different to other comic book movies
Others, meanwhile, hung from nearby monuments, their faces covered and with placards, emblazoned with the slogans 'Lies, lies, lies' and 'Our day of judgment'.
Who the protests are aimed at specifically is not clear – but one shot shows a picture of Spooks and Whitechapel actor Rupert Penry-Jones as being the person in the coffin.
It's not yet been confirmed who Penry-Jones is playing, though some fan sites have speculated that he will be Gotham Mayor Don Mitchell Jr, and that he could be among the first victims of Paul Dano's The Riddler.
Filming on director Matt Reeves' new chapter in the Batman series resumed last month, after a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Prior to that, scenes had been shot in Glasgow and Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.
Watch: The teaser trailer for The Batman
However, soon after cameras began rolling again, Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, which meant further delays for the movie.
The Liverpool shoot comes amid discussion of a significant lockdown in the city, to curb increasing numbers of infections of the coronavirus.
Read More: Christian Bale's voted best screen Batman in new poll
The movie, which also star Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, is due for release on 4 March, 2022.
It was delayed again last week, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune moving into its original slot in October next year.