Robert Pattinson back on set of 'The Batman' in Liverpool after coronavirus diagnosis

Actor Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman outside St George's Hall in Liverpool, Monday Oct. 12, 2020. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Robert Pattinson is back on set and filming the new Batman movie in Liverpool, returning to work after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Twilight and Tenet star was spotted among the crew of the movie filming outside St George's Hall, opposite Lime Street station, which is doubling for Gotham City Hall.

View photos Actor Robert Pattinson during filming of The Batman outside St George's Hall in Liverpool, England, Monday Oct. 12, 2020. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) More

With Pattinson's Bruce Wayne wearing black, the scene was that of mourners at a funeral, with dozens of extras involved.

According to reports, those in the crowd wore their masks between takes, and more than 100 background actors will be taking part in the scenes, shooting in the city all week.

Read More: Jeffrey Wright explains why 'The Batman' is different to other comic book movies

Others, meanwhile, hung from nearby monuments, their faces covered and with placards, emblazoned with the slogans 'Lies, lies, lies' and 'Our day of judgment'.

View photos (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA) More

Who the protests are aimed at specifically is not clear – but one shot shows a picture of Spooks and Whitechapel actor Rupert Penry-Jones as being the person in the coffin.

It's not yet been confirmed who Penry-Jones is playing, though some fan sites have speculated that he will be Gotham Mayor Don Mitchell Jr, and that he could be among the first victims of Paul Dano's The Riddler.

View photos Extras and actors wearing face masks outside St. George's Hall, during filming of The Batman movie (Credit: Colin McPherson/Getty Images) More

Filming on director Matt Reeves' new chapter in the Batman series resumed last month, after a months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Prior to that, scenes had been shot in Glasgow and Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

Watch: The teaser trailer for The Batman

However, soon after cameras began rolling again, Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, which meant further delays for the movie.

The Liverpool shoot comes amid discussion of a significant lockdown in the city, to curb increasing numbers of infections of the coronavirus.

Read More: Christian Bale's voted best screen Batman in new poll

The movie, which also star Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, is due for release on 4 March, 2022.

It was delayed again last week, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune moving into its original slot in October next year.