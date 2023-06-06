Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands After Hitting Gym Together in New York City

The pair, who have kept their relationship private, made their red-carpet debut in December 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are proving they’re still a power couple.

The Batman and Daisy Jones & The Six stars were photographed rocking post-workout looks while leaving a gym in New York City on Monday, a month after hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala together as a couple for the first time.

In the snaps, the pair looked cozy as they comfortably walked hand-in-hand on the street. Waterhouse, 31, wore a black Levi’s cropped workout top with navy workout shorts and a long light-denim jacket. She paired the look with a white-and-green handbag, a gold necklace, a matching black hat and shades and white sneakers.

Pattinson, 37, appeared to coordinate some items with his girlfriend, also donning navy-blue workout shorts and a dark sweater and jacket with a matching dark cap and black shades. Wearing dark-blue Nike sneakers, he could be seen carrying a water bottle and wearing a mask, which was pushed down around his chin.

Last month, the typically low-key pair stepped out together at the Met Gala together for the first time in coordinating looks, after first being linked together in 2018. The event marked Pattinson’s first Met Gala since 2015, and Waterhouse’s first since 2014.

Pattison and Waterhouse showed some PDA on the red carpet, sharing sweet glances and smiles with each other as they posed.



The British couple first sparked relationship rumors back when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Since then, they've opted to keep much of their relationship private, making very few public appearances together.

After four years together, Pattinson and Waterhouse made their red-carpet debut in December 2022, at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

"Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World," Waterhouse wrote on Instagram.



Discussing her relationship with Pattinson in an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Waterhouse admitted that she was “shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."



"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," the actress said, while noting that the couple won't go more than two months without seeing each other.



Waterhouse also shared that even after all these years, she still gets "incredibly excited" when Pattinson's name pops up on her phone.

"I think he feels the same about me," she revealed. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

