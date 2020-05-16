Robert Pattinson rules out time travel theory in Christopher Nolan's Tenet

From Digital Spy

Christopher Nolan's eagerly anticipated Tenet is so shrouded in mystery, even its trailers haven't given much away when it comes to the plot. But that hasn't stopped fans of the director theorising on what the sci-fi action drama might be about.

Given the filmmaker's penchant for morality tales, reality-bending and time-focused storylines (here's looking at you Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk), many have deduced that his next outing will explore similar themes. Most notably, time travel.

But now, Robert Pattinson, who stars alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Kenneth Branagh and John David Washington in the movie, has seemingly ruled out that hypothesis.

"He's not a time traveller," he said of his character during a lengthy chat with GQ. "There's actually no time travelling. That's, like, the one thing I'm approved to say."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Twilight star went on to joke that even if he had seen the movie already, he doesn't reckon he'd be able to explain what it was about. He does promise that it's "insane," though.

"The interesting thing with Rob is, he's slightly f**king with you," Nolan clarified later on. "But he's also being disarmingly honest. When you see the film, you'll understand.

"Rob's read on the script was extremely acute. But he also understood the ambiguities of the film and the possibilities that spin off in the mind around the story. And so both things are true."

Maybe Tenet's theme is just 'confusion' then, eh?

Tenet is set to arrive in UK and US cinemas on July 17, 2020.

