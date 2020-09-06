Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus

From Cosmopolitan

Actor Robert Pattinson is the latest celebrity to have reportedly contracted coronavirus. Pattinson, who is currently working on 'The Batman', tested positive for the virus a few days after filming had resumed.

The cast and crew have already undergone a six-month pause on production due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 back in March.

According to Vanity Fair, various sources confirmed that Robert had tested positive for the virus, while a spokesperson from Warner Bros said: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

So far, Pattinson has not commented on his condition, although he is reportedly self isolating for the recommended two weeks before production can resume.

View photos Photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff More

The film was originally scheduled to be released in June next year, but has now been pushed back to October 1st 2021.



This will be the Twilight star's first film since The Lighthouse back in 2019. Alongside Pattinson, you can expect some other big names in The Batman, including Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

We're wishing Robert a speedy recovery and can't wait for the film to come out!

Follow Gabrielle on Instagram.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Sign up

You Might Also Like