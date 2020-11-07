Robert Pattinson on creating his version of 'The Batman' and Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson has revealed how he created his version of Bruce Wayne ahead of production on The Batman.

The 34-year-old recently spoke to Vanity Fair France about his preparation, teasing how he has used “fragile” moments from his own life as inspiration that might seem relatively small in comparison to the size of the blockbuster.

This included conversations that he has “had with close friends,” as well as “embryos of dreams.”

Pattinson then explained why this “secret and sensitive part” of the process is so important, saying, “On The Batman, on Tenet, a gigantic team of technicians surrounds you and when [they] say, ‘Let’s go Robert…Action!’ you have to forget this mass of people and play in front of your own thoughts, your own demons.”

But while this might sound a tad intimidating, Pattinson says that he gets very excited when he has to “face the tension of the set.”

Of course, Pattinson’s work on the character occurs weeks and months before the start of filming. At first, when he is building a character, he looks to “invent nuances” in the shell of the individual he will be portraying, in order to make them more and more “complex all the time.”

When it came specifically to The Batman, though, Pattinson said he had to “learn how to play ambiguity better.” Clearly he rather enjoyed the process, as he said it was “beautiful” to be able to play someone who lives “in two states at the same time.”

We’ll finally get to see what Pattinson delivers at Bruce Wayne when The Batman is released on March 4, 2022.