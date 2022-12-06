Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho team up for sci-fi film Mickey 17: See the first look

Devan Coggan
·1 min read

After sweeping the 2020 Oscars with Parasite, Bong Joon Ho has set a release date for his follow-up — and he's bringing Robert Pattinson with him.

Warner Bros. has finally unveiled a first look at Mickey 17, the director's long-awaited next film. Bong wrote, produced, and directed the film, which is currently in production and stars Pattinson in the title role. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, and it's scheduled to hit theaters March 29, 2024.

The teaser is just a brief glimpse, showing Batman star Pattinson in a futuristic-looking machine. Warner Bros. has yet to share any official details or plot information, but the film is based on Edward Ashton's sci-fi novel Mickey7, about a clone worker named — you guessed it — Mickey.

In the book, Mickey is an expendable asset used to perform dangerous tasks on a distant ice planet. When one Mickey dies, he's cloned and replaced, sharing some memories with his predecessors. But the novel centers on one particular Mickey, Mickey7, who's presumed dead after a dangerous mission. When he returns home unexpectedly, he finds himself face to face with his replacement, Mickey8.

Bong, of course, is no stranger to high-concept sci-fi fare, having directed 2013's Snowpiercer and 2017's Okja. A four-time Oscar winner, he's also known for acclaimed films like The Host and Memories of Murder. He made history in 2020 when Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.

