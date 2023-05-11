Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79, shares name and first photo

Robert De Niro, 79, revealed he welcomed his seventh child earlier this week — and now he's sharing more about the new addition.

De Niro's representative Stan Rosenfield confirmed the baby's birth to USA TODAY Tuesday, but did not provide any details. On Thursday, the "Godfather" and "Meet the Parents" star spilled more to "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King, who showed off the first photo of the baby girl, Gia Virginia.

"I said 'Could I please, please, please break the news about what kinda baby is it? What's the baby's name? How did this come about?' " King said on air, adding that the actor finally agreed to share more about the youngster.

Gayle said that baby De Niro was born April 6 and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces. De Niro shares the child with his partner Tiffany Chen.

The birth of Gia marks De Niro's seventh child. He is also dad to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbot. He shares twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with Toukie Smith, whom he never married. And he shares Elliot, 25, and Helen Grace, 11, with Grace Hightower, who he wed in 1997 and separated in 2018. He is also a grandfather.

The actor first spilled the news about his new addition in an interview with ET Canada during a conversation about his upcoming film "About My Father", which is set to be released on May 26.

When reporter Brittnee Blair noted De Niro's six kids, he corrected her, saying, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he revealed.

He also spoke to Blair about fatherhood, saying he believes "in being loving with (his) kids,” but that sometimes, parents have “to be stern about stuff.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in "The Godfather: Part II" and best actor in "Raging Bull." In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Contributing: Elise Brisco, USA TODAY, The Associated Press

