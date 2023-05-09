Robert De Niro reveals he welcomed his seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro is now a father of seven.

The Academy Award winner, 79, revealed that he welcomed a new baby while in conversation with ET Canada for his forthcoming film, About My Father. De Niro shared the update while on the topic of fatherhood, lamenting the fact that he sometimes had to be a "stern" parent to his other six children.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but [sometimes] you just have no choice," the actor said. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

When the interviewer noted that De Niro had six children, he said, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

Robert De Niro

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Robert De Niro

The Taxi Driver actor didn't share any other details about baby no. 7 or his partner, but he is believed to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor who starred as a Tai Chi instructor in his 2015 comedy film The Intern. De Niro has six other children from previous relationships: Drena and Raphael with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

As for whether he considers himself a cool dad, "I'm okay," De Niro told ET Canada. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

Reps for De Niro didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: