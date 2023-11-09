Robert De Niro’s production company ordered to pay $1.2m to ex-assistant

Photograph: Adam Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Robert De Niro’s production company was found liable on Thursday by a jury in New York for gender discrimination and retaliation, and ordered to pay $1.2m to the Hollywood star’s former assistant.

The 80-year-old actor and director was not found personally liable by the jury.

Graham Chase Robinson, 41, had accused De Niro of workplace abuse during the time she worked for him between 2008 until her resignation in 2019, claiming he subjected her to sexually inappropriate behavior.

She had been seeking $12m in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, alleging she was left jobless and unable to recover from the trauma of her job.

After deliberating for several hours, the jury did not find De Niro liable but found his production company, Canal Productions, liable.

The jury found Canal liable for gender discrimination and retaliation and awarded Robinson $1.264m in damages on both counts. Robinson was completely exonerated and not found guilty of any of the claims against her.

On Tuesday, De Niro had shouted “Shame on you!” at his former executive assistant and vice-president, as he testified at the two-week trial.

