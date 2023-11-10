Robert De Niro’s production company found liable for gender discrimination

De Niro appeared in court in Manhattan - Getty

Robert De Niro’s production company has been found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation, and ordered to pay $1.2 million (£1 million) to his former assistant.

Graham Chase Robinson, 41, had accused the star of abuse, including sexually inappropriate behaviour, while she worked for him between 2008 and 2019.

De Niro was not found personally liable by the jury in New York.

Ms Robinson had asked for $12 million (£9.8million) in damages, alleging gender discrimination, harassment and wage theft.

De Niro and his company countersued for $6 million, accusing Ms Robinson of spending company money on her own travel and food, and watching Netflix at work. The court did not find Ms Robinson liable.

De Niro denied all of Ms Robinson’s allegations.

He previously admitted to the court that he had “berated” her, adding that he may have called her “petulant,” “snippy” and a “f---ing spoiled brat”.

By the time she left De Niro’s employment in 2019, Ms Robinson was working as vice president of production and finance at Canal and being paid an annual salary of $300,000.

Ms Robinson’s lawyer, David Sanford said on Thursday: “We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favour against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions.

Mr Sanford said he doubted that his client would have any further contact “for the rest of their lives.”

De Niro’s lawyer Richard Schoenstein said his legal team would try to reduce the size of the damages with post-trial motions.

De Niro, known for roles in films including Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, also stars in Martin Scorsese’s latest picture Killers of the Flower Moon.

