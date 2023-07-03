Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies aged 19

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died aged 19.

The Goodfellas actor’s eldest daughter Drena De Niro confirmed the tragic news on social media, and wrote that she doesn’t know how she’ll live without her son.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she continued.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

After sharing the heart breaking news, several stars, including Questlove and Rosie Perez, shared their condolences underneath the post.

Meanwhile, the teen’s father, artist Carlos Mare, commented under Drena’s post: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends.

“He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.

“You can’t spell LOVE without LEO.”

He also acknowledged his son’s tragic passing by posting a blacked out image on his Instagram page.

Leandro had followed in his mother and grandfather’s acting footsteps. He notably appeared alongside his mother Drena in 2018’s A Star is Born, playing the son of Dave Chapelle’s character, George ‘Noodles’ Stone.

His other acting credits included 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime.

De Niro adopted Drena, 51, after marrying his first wife, American actor Diahnne Abbott. The former couple also share son Raphael, 46.

Then in 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model Toukie Smith.

The Oscar winner also has two children, son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The Taxi Driver actor most recently welcomed his seventh child, Gia, in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The Standard has contacted Robert De Niro’s rep for comment.