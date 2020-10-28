From Robert De Niro to Dennis Quaid, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and Biden in the US election

Isobel Lewis
Clockwise from top left: Stacey Dash, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Dennis Quaid have all shown support for political candidates (Getty Images)

After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set to become the next president.

For months, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encouraged their followers to get out and vote.

In this most crucial of election years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of high-profile figures who have not only told fans to vote, but also revealed who they will be personally voting for.

While most celebrities have shown their support for Biden, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt and Cardi B all backing the Democratic nominee, Trump also has a base of loyal celebrity supporters.

Here are some of the biggest names to have shown support for Biden and Trump this election year...

Celebrities supporting Biden

Taylor Swift

John Legend

Tracee Ellis Ross

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gave his first political endorsement to BidenGetty

Having previously identified as a “political independent and centrist”, Johnson said that despite voting both Democrat and Republican in the past, he would be giving his first ever political endorsement to the Biden/Harris campaign. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect,” he commented.

The Chicks

Cher

Brad Pitt

Stephen King

Billie Eilish

At only 18, Eilish has used her platform to support Biden, giving a powerful anti-Trump speech at the Democratic National Convention in August. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” she said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about… We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it – because they do.”

Tom Hanks

Zooey Deschanel

Jennifer Hudson

Common

Barbra Streisand

Singer and actor Streisand has appeared at a number of Biden fundraisers, and in July said that Trump is “unfit, mentally and morally” and “dangerous to our health”. She continued: “Donald Trump has failed us. And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence we’re feeling right now. [Biden] will listen to people rather than greeting them with guns. All they want is justice. It’s as simple as that.”

Mark Ruffalo

Howard Stern

Jay Leno

Eva Longoria

Cardi B

Cardi says that she ‘just wants Trump out’Getty Images

While the rapper originally intended to vote for Bernie Sanders, Cardi B has since shown support for the Biden campaign. She even interviewed the Democratic candidate for Elle, saying: “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out.”

Kerry Washington

Larry David

Don Cheadle

Padma Lakshmi

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence recently revealed that she grew up in a Republican householdGetty Images

She may have voted Republican in the past, but Lawrence revealed that she would be voting for Biden this election because “Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

Billie Jean King

Vivica A Fox

Robert Redford

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston voted early for Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisInstagram/Jennifer Aniston

Voting early last week, Aniston wrote on social media that she was endorsing Biden and Harris for president. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency,” she wrote, adding: “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Andy Cohen

Mark Hamill

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Kristen Chenoweth

Robert De Niro

De Niro and Trump have feuded in the pastGetty Images

Over the years, De Niro has made multiple attacks on Trump, but showed his specific support for Biden in May. “I'm for Biden and I want everything to go well for Biden,” he said. 

Sheryl Crow

Ben Affleck

Anna Wintour

Jon Stewart

Madonna

Madonna is voting for BidenBEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Criticising Trump for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movements in June, Madonna confirmed that she would be voting for Biden, commenting: “I’ll take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist [pig emoji] Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE!”

George Takei

Keegan-Michael Key

Whoopi Goldberg

Justin Timberlake

Bruce Springsteen

A vocal critic of Trump’s over the years, Springsteen had previously hoped Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would get the Democratic nomination but backed Biden at this year’s DNC. Earlier this month, The Boss said that he would “move to Australia” if Trump was reelected.

Mandy Moore

George RR Martin

Alyssa Milano

Hailey Baldwin

George Clooney

Clooney has appeared at Biden fundraisersLehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Clooney joined Barack Obama at a Biden fundraiser back in July, during which they discussed the importance of defeating Donald Trump. During the call, he went through a list of various issues, comparing how Biden had treated them in comparison to Trump.

Aubrey Plaza

Rob Reiner

Jonathan Van Ness

Jennifer Lopez

Mindy Kaling

The writer and actor shared her excitement at Kamala Harris’s position on Biden’s ticketGetty Images

Celebrating Biden’s decision to pick Harris as his running mate, with her being the first black woman on a presidential ticket, Kaling wrote on Instagram: “Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office… I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @joebiden. Let’s do this!⁣”

Ava DuVernay

Billy Porter

Diplo

Jessica Biel

Celebrities supporting Trump

Kirstie Alley

Lil Pump

Scott Baio

Stephen Baldwin

James Woods

Woods is a self-described ‘staunch Trump supporter'Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Woods, who is best known for voicing Hercules in the Disney film, has over the years described himself as a “staunch Trump supporter”. Reconfirming that he’d be voting for Trump again in 2020, he tweeted: “Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums.”

Kid Rock

Jon Voight

Dennis Quaid

Isaiah Washington

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star quit the Democratic Party in 2019Getty Images

The Grey’s Anatomy star left the Democratic Party in 2019, saying that there was “a sacrifice, a risk and a penalty” for walking away. At the time, he said he wasn’t sure who he would be voting for, but in recent weeks has posted pro-Trump memes to his Instagram page, writing of Amy Coney Barratt’s confirmation to the Supreme Court: “Justice Has Been Served. #MAGA.”

Trace Adkins

Ted Nugent

Antonio Sabato Jr

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash backs the ‘Women for Trump’ campaignGetty Images

Clueless star Dash has backed Trump for a number of years and has the hashtags “#MAGA” and “Women For Trump” in her Twitter bio. She filed to run for congress for the Republican party in 2018, but later withdrew her candidacy and has previously claimed that she was “blacklisted” from Hollywood for her political views.

