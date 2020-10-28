From Robert De Niro to Dennis Quaid, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and Biden in the US election

After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set to become the next president.
For months, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encouraged their followers to get out and vote.
In this most crucial of election years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of high-profile figures who have not only told fans to vote, but also revealed who they will be personally voting for.
While most celebrities have shown their support for Biden, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt and Cardi B all backing the Democratic nominee, Trump also has a base of loyal celebrity supporters.
Here are some of the biggest names to have shown support for Biden and Trump this election year...
Celebrities supporting Biden
Taylor Swift
John Legend
Tracee Ellis Ross
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Dwayne Johnson
Having previously identified as a “political independent and centrist”, Johnson said that despite voting both Democrat and Republican in the past, he would be giving his first ever political endorsement to the Biden/Harris campaign. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect,” he commented.
The Chicks
Cher
Brad Pitt
Stephen King
Billie Eilish
At only 18, Eilish has used her platform to support Biden, giving a powerful anti-Trump speech at the Democratic National Convention in August. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” she said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about… We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it – because they do.”
Tom Hanks
Zooey Deschanel
Jennifer Hudson
Common
Barbra Streisand
Singer and actor Streisand has appeared at a number of Biden fundraisers, and in July said that Trump is “unfit, mentally and morally” and “dangerous to our health”. She continued: “Donald Trump has failed us. And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence we’re feeling right now. [Biden] will listen to people rather than greeting them with guns. All they want is justice. It’s as simple as that.”
Mark Ruffalo
Howard Stern
Jay Leno
Eva Longoria
Cardi B
While the rapper originally intended to vote for Bernie Sanders, Cardi B has since shown support for the Biden campaign. She even interviewed the Democratic candidate for Elle, saying: “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out.”
Kerry Washington
Larry David
Don Cheadle
Padma Lakshmi
Jennifer Lawrence
She may have voted Republican in the past, but Lawrence revealed that she would be voting for Biden this election because “Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”
Billie Jean King
Vivica A Fox
Robert Redford
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jennifer Aniston
Voting early last week, Aniston wrote on social media that she was endorsing Biden and Harris for president. “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency,” she wrote, adding: “PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”
Andy Cohen
Mark Hamill
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kristen Chenoweth
Robert De Niro
Over the years, De Niro has made multiple attacks on Trump, but showed his specific support for Biden in May. “I'm for Biden and I want everything to go well for Biden,” he said.
Sheryl Crow
Ben Affleck
Anna Wintour
Jon Stewart
Madonna
Criticising Trump for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movements in June, Madonna confirmed that she would be voting for Biden, commenting: “I’ll take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist [pig emoji] Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE!”
George Takei
Keegan-Michael Key
Whoopi Goldberg
Justin Timberlake
Bruce Springsteen
A vocal critic of Trump’s over the years, Springsteen had previously hoped Sanders or Elizabeth Warren would get the Democratic nomination but backed Biden at this year’s DNC. Earlier this month, The Boss said that he would “move to Australia” if Trump was reelected.
Mandy Moore
George RR Martin
Alyssa Milano
Hailey Baldwin
George Clooney
Clooney joined Barack Obama at a Biden fundraiser back in July, during which they discussed the importance of defeating Donald Trump. During the call, he went through a list of various issues, comparing how Biden had treated them in comparison to Trump.
Aubrey Plaza
Rob Reiner
Jonathan Van Ness
Jennifer Lopez
Mindy Kaling
Celebrating Biden’s decision to pick Harris as his running mate, with her being the first black woman on a presidential ticket, Kaling wrote on Instagram: “Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office… I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @joebiden. Let’s do this!”
Ava DuVernay
Billy Porter
Diplo
Jessica Biel
Celebrities supporting Trump
Kirstie Alley
Lil Pump
Scott Baio
Stephen Baldwin
James Woods
Oscar-nominated actor Woods, who is best known for voicing Hercules in the Disney film, has over the years described himself as a “staunch Trump supporter”. Reconfirming that he’d be voting for Trump again in 2020, he tweeted: “Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums.”
Kid Rock
Jon Voight
Dennis Quaid
Isaiah Washington
The Grey’s Anatomy star left the Democratic Party in 2019, saying that there was “a sacrifice, a risk and a penalty” for walking away. At the time, he said he wasn’t sure who he would be voting for, but in recent weeks has posted pro-Trump memes to his Instagram page, writing of Amy Coney Barratt’s confirmation to the Supreme Court: “Justice Has Been Served. #MAGA.”
Trace Adkins
Ted Nugent
Antonio Sabato Jr
Stacey Dash
Clueless star Dash has backed Trump for a number of years and has the hashtags “#MAGA” and “Women For Trump” in her Twitter bio. She filed to run for congress for the Republican party in 2018, but later withdrew her candidacy and has previously claimed that she was “blacklisted” from Hollywood for her political views.
Read more
Eels: ‘Both my songs of the year are by people in their 70s!’
Nick Frost on coronavirus, loss and Truth Seekers
Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie on porn, sex and self-pleasure