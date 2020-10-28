From Robert De Niro to Dennis Quaid, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and Biden in the US election

After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set to become the next president.

For months, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encouraged their followers to get out and vote.

In this most crucial of election years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of high-profile figures who have not only told fans to vote, but also revealed who they will be personally voting for.

While most celebrities have shown their support for Biden, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt and Cardi B all backing the Democratic nominee, Trump also has a base of loyal celebrity supporters.

Here are some of the biggest names to have shown support for Biden and Trump this election year...

Celebrities supporting Biden

Taylor Swift

John Legend

Tracee Ellis Ross

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Dwayne Johnson

Having previously identified as a “political independent and centrist”, Johnson said that despite voting both Democrat and Republican in the past, he would be giving his first ever political endorsement to the Biden/Harris campaign. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect,” he commented.

The Chicks

Cher

Brad Pitt

Stephen King

Billie Eilish

At only 18, Eilish has used her platform to support Biden, giving a powerful anti-Trump speech at the Democratic National Convention in August. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” she said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about… We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it – because they do.”

Tom Hanks

Zooey Deschanel

Jennifer Hudson

Common

Barbra Streisand

Singer and actor Streisand has appeared at a number of Biden fundraisers, and in July said that Trump is “unfit, mentally and morally” and “dangerous to our health”. She continued: “Donald Trump has failed us. And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence we’re feeling right now. [Biden] will listen to people rather than greeting them with guns. All they want is justice. It’s as simple as that.”

Mark Ruffalo

Howard Stern

Jay Leno

Eva Longoria

Cardi B

While the rapper originally intended to vote for Bernie Sanders, Cardi B has since shown support for the Biden campaign. She even interviewed the Democratic candidate for Elle, saying: “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out.”

