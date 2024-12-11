Robert Martinez in awe of ‘Champions League level’ Aston Villa ace after what he did v Leipzig

Aston Villa claimed a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash. The Villains needed a late goal to seal the win, but they will be bouncing after clinching their third consecutive victory in all competitions.

John McGinn opened the scoring early, but Lois Openda restored parity minutes later. Villa substitute Jhon Duran gave the Villans the lead again, but again, Leipzig found their way back into the game through another error.

However, Ross Barkley scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute that sealed all three points for the Premier League outfit. The Englishman came on from the bench and immediately impacted the game.

Barkley arrowed a fierce hit, and it took a massive deflection that caught the goalkeeper out. Thanks to Barkley’s goal, Villa move up to third on the Champions League log and are close to securing a place in the round of 16.

Barkley earned rave reviews for his goal and impact from the bench, with Portugal manager Roberto Martinez in awe of his input.

Martinez said (via the BBC): “Barkley was helped by the deflection, but if you give Ross Barkley space on the edge of the box, then eight or nine times out of 10, he will hit the target.

“I coached him as a young boy, and he was always talented, but now he is showing his consistency. He is showing he is a Champions League-level player.”

Villa signed Barkley last summer after he was relegated while with Luton Town. He enjoyed a renaissance in a deeper role with the Hatters, and Villa took the punt. He has repaid the club’s faith.

The 31-year-old is an adept back-up to Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, and Amadou Onana in the engine room. The strike against Leipzig took his tally for the season to three goals and an assist.

Villa will be buoyed by the result. They have stopped the rot that threatened to derail their season, winning three on the trot. Next, they take on high-flying Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.



