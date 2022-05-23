Robert Makheja Named 2022 Cyber Defender of the Year

MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. CEO Honored with MeriTalk Award

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MFGS, Inc. CEO Robert Makheja was named 2022 Cyber Defender of the Year at MeriTalk’ s awards ceremony, joining other select government and industry leaders who drive meaningful cyber innovation to ensure our nation’s cybersecurity.



“It’s a privilege to be recognized as a trusted leader as we all continue to work together to ensure the security of the Federal IT space,” said Makheja. “I sincerely thank my team for the work they do every single day, evolving cyber strategy best practices and pushing the envelope of government IT solutions.”

At MFGS, Inc., Robert has fostered a critical culture of developing a comprehensive cyber strategy, built around education and thought leadership – not just product sales.

The result? MFGS, Inc. clients have been able to confidently and easily overcome increased threats, while simultaneously addressing reduced and remote workforces as a result of the pandemic. As a result, Federal customers are able to continue in advancing cyber innovations, instead of merely trying to stay afloat.

The award recipients were recognized on May 19th at a VIP reception hosted by MeriTalk at Morton’s, Washington D.C.

About MFGS, Inc.

MFGS, Inc. is the exclusive Master Supplier of Micro Focus’ best-in-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable cybersecurity software solutions to the U.S. Government, its partners, and system integrators. MFGS, Inc. is an independent, U.S.-owned and operated company. MFGS, Inc. is customer-centric, government compliant, and purpose built to fulfill, support and deliver Micro Focus government solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.

