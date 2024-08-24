CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 24: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts after his shot from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 24, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Robert MacIntyre withdrew from the third round after playing nine holes at Castle Pines Golf Club on Saturday, citing a lower back injury. He was 2-over par for the day and 1-over for the tournament at the time.

The Scotsman was making his debut at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He entered the week at No. 12 in the FedEx Cup season-long point standings and should be safe to advance to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake in Atlanta.

MacIntyre notched his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open in June and then won his national title last month with a 72nd-hole birdie to capture the Genesis Scottish Open. He's improved from No. 56 at the end of last year to a career-best ranking of No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering this week.

The 28-year-old MacIntyre opened with rounds of 72-71 and was paired with Tony Finau in Saturday's third round. He's the second player in the 50-man field to withdraw this week, following Hideki Matsuyama, who pulled out with a lower back injury as well before he began his second round.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Robert MacIntyre withdraws from 2024 BMW Championship