Robert MacIntyre: 'I want to appear in the best event in the world - the Ryder Cup'

He is a man with two European Tour titles, a pair of top 10s at the Open and career earnings of more than £5 million. Yet Bob MacIntyre believes only one thing could surpass the “buzz” of helping his shinty team survive a relegation battle last year: playing in the Ryder Cup.

MacIntyre certainly did his chances no harm this weekend at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in front of Luke Donald, here on a watching brief.

Europe’s captain could only have been impressed by the Scotsman’s contribution in the Hero Cup, despite MacIntyre ending on the losing Great Britain and Ireland team as Continental Europe won the dress rehearsal 14½-10½.

He collected three out of a possible four points, including a 5&3 shellacking over world No 39 Alex Noren in the concluding singles yesterday.

He was no doubt already in the notebook of Donald for this year’s match in Rome, because of his victory in the Italian Open at the host Marco Simone course four months ago, but his name will now take yet more prominence as the Englishman ponders his six wild cards – and not just because of his golf.

MacIntyre is a team man through and through, and after the defeat here he looked crestfallen. So much for the result of this warm-up not mattering. “Yeah, I’m happy with how I played, but it’s disappointing that we lost. It’s a sore one,” he said, before explaining why he loves the feeling of the unit.

“I play shinty [for Oban Celtic] and I remember heading up to Glenurquhart last year in a relegation battle (in the Mowi National Division) and we won the game 2-1 when we should never have won.

“The buzz in the changing room afterwards was special, and unfortunately it won’t be like that for us today when we get back to our team room. And that’s a huge shame, because nothing compares to it. Nothing. “Don’t get me wrong, winning in Italy was bloody good.

But that was for me and the people around me – a small team. At Glenurquhart, there were 15 other guys around me and we’d all been fighting for the same thing. No money, sure, but the buzz was incredible. Going mental with your team-mates… but I do think the Ryder Cup would eclipse it and would take over in my mind.

“Playing for Europe has been one of my life goals since I started to believe I was half decent at this game. I’ve played Walker Cup and now I want to appear in the best event in the world and a lot of the older guys – the likes of Sam (Torrance) and Stevie (Gallacher) who we’ve spoken to here this week have told me it would be the best thing to do in my life. And I’ve got a great opportunity to do that.”

MacIntyre knows what is required. At 72nd in the rankings his candidature would be so much stronger if he could reclaim a top-50 spot and so gain entry into all the majors and the other notable points-earning events.

His first target point is the end of March for the Masters, although MacIntyre is adamant that he will not be putting himself under too much pressure, like he did in his last two events in 2022, when he was trying to fight his way into the top 50 for the first Augusta qualification cut-off. “

At the end of last year, I didn’t enjoy it and I’ve spoken to people since and I now get why,” he said. “When I’m smiling and I’m happy, I play good golf – it’s not rocket science.

But I’m still trying to learn about myself. "I’m in the middle of a book called The Chimp Paradox (by renowned psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters) and I’m laughing as I read it – that’s me.

I don’t want to take the fire away from the anger. I just want to be able to control it when it arrives.” Shinty plainly assists him in that regard and he will not be giving it up anytime soon, regardless of concerns about possible injury. “It’s brilliant, they’re my mates and a great group of guys – if one’s in a war, we’re all in a war,” he said.

“I know the risks, but it’s in my blood. “Since I’ve been out here I’ve said to myself, ‘Don’t be scared to make some money yourself by playing well’. But team sport is what it’s all about for me.”