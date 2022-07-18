Robert Lewandowski declares Barcelona are ‘back’ after medical for £42m transfer

(AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski declared Barcelona are “back” after completing his medical for a £42million move from Bayern Munich.

The LaLiga giants will officially unveil the Polish striker on Tuesday in Miami as part of their tour of the United States.

Lewandowski, 33, pushed hard to complete the move despite Barcelona’s financial problems and he insisted the club is ready to return to the elite after his arrival.

“It was very easy to decide to come to Barca,” the player said after joining his teammates in Florida. “Barca is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football.”

Lewandowski has been one of the game’s most prolific scorers in the last decade and was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021. He arrives to boost a team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Lionel Messi. The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.

“I hope we get off to a winning start,” he said. “I like winning trophies and this is a new chapter for me, with new challenges. This was an opportunity for me privately. I have always wanted to play in LaLiga and for a big team.”

His official signing and presentation was delayed by a day on Monday. He met his new teammates at the team hotel on Sunday and said he had already been speaking with coach Xavi.

“I know about his ideas,” Lewandowski said. “He was a great player and has a great future ahead of him as a coach.”

Barcelona's squad, still without Lewandowski, trained on Monday before facing Inter Miami in Florida and then Real Madrid in Las Vegas, Juventus in Dallas, and the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey.

Additional reporting by AP.