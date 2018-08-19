Robert Kubica surprised to enjoy non-racing Williams F1 team role

Kubica surprised to enjoy non-racing role

Robert Kubica says his Formula 1 testing role with Williams has been a "good surprise" as he expected to find it more difficult to have to watch others race.

The 33-year-old has driven on five test days for Williams this year, as well as completing Friday practice sessions at the Spanish and Austrian Grands Prix, in his role as the team's test and reserve driver.

"It has been a good surprise for me," Kubica told Autosport.

"I thought it would be more difficult to watch the others racing but, because this opportunity gives me a chance to live my passion, not as a race driver but with an active role in the team, it is rewarding.

"I don't see it as a negative that I'm not racing and the others are."

Kubica insists he does not need to push hard to impress with his pace to the detriment of his testing work, even though he is still determined to make a racing return to F1.

He has been linked with a possible move to the Force India team, which is expected to run current Williams driver Lance Stroll next year following its takeover.

"Someone might say 'well you are targeting becoming a race driver' so you have to show everything," said Kubica.

"That's true but if someone wants to believe I'm good enough, they'll believe it and if someone doesn't want to they'll find a hundred excuses.

"What is important is confidence in myself when I'm behind the wheel. I don't see the necessity of a big push."

Kubica has played an active role for Williams this season both behind the wheel and with his off-track contributions.

But he suspects that he could have had an even bigger impact had Williams had a stronger car to work with rather than focusing on troubleshooting problems.

"In our situation, we are working on trying to solve things, so it's a bit different to what my role was planned to be," said Kubica.

"In the situation where the car ran smoothly, I would have a big impact.

"On the other hand, I am also working on the simulator and trying to improve this area of the team.

"And I'm taking part in the technical meetings and stuff like this.

"It's quite an open-minded position and that's what I think is satisfactory for myself and for the team."