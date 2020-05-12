Robert Kraft Is Auctioning Off One of His Super Bowl Rings — and Bids Are Up to $900,000

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI championship ring as part of the All-In Challenge.

On Sunday, Kraft shared a video with ESPN announcing the news that he would be putting his ring up for bidding after being challenged to join the fundraiser by his friend and founder of the All-In Challenge, Michael Rubin.

"I've been giving a lot of thought to the frontline healthcare workers — the doctors, the nurses, the support staff, the EMS people, the intensive care people — and my heart goes out to them all, because they’re putting their lives on the line every day, and what could I do that would be special?" Kraft began in the video.

"And I've been thinking about it for weeks, and I finally thought about our Super Bowl experience and Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston," he said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE



To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ



— ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

Kraft explained that during that 2017 Super Bowl game, the Patriots were down 28 to 3 in the last two minutes of the third period. They had a "0.04 chance of winning, 99.6 percent chance to lose," but they somehow came back and won the game, marking one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.

"I thought about what’s going on in this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our healthcare workers, so I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back," Kraft said.

"We are the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest times," he added. "So I wanna give this ring to someone who will feel worthy enough to bid it up so that we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time."

New England Patriots/Twitter Super Bowl LI Ring

In addition to becoming the new owner of the iconic Super Bowl ring, the highest bidder will also get the chance to meet Kraft in Boston, have a tour of the Gillette Stadium, and sit down to dinner with him.

"If you’re from the New England area, we are gonna send our car to come pick you up and bring you here. If you’re somewhere else in America we are gonna send our plane to pick you up and bring you here, and we’re gonna have a good time as I give you this ring, show you around and maybe have a bite or two," Kraft said.

Bidding for the ring started at $75,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are already 32 bidders, with the highest bid at $900,000.

According to the ring's description on the All-In Challenge site, it features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi Trophies. The 5.1 carat-weight ring was crafted with 10-karat white gold and was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time.

The auction ends in nine days, with 100 percent of the money raised going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.