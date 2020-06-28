Robert Jenrick under fresh pressure after whistleblower claims he ignored pleas to block Westferry project

Robert Jenrick has been accused of ignoring calls to reject the planning - REUTERS/Toby Melville/REUTERS/Toby Melville

Robert Jenrick has found himself under fresh pressure, after a whistleblower claimed he ignored pleas from senior officials to block the controversial Westferry printworks project.

The Housing Secretary reportedly overruled objections from civil servants and lawyers to greenlight Tory donor Richard Desmond’s £1 billion development in January, with one source saying he showed “total disregard” for the law.

Mr Jenrick had weeks earlier watched a promotional video for the luxury East London project on the businessman’s mobile phone during a dinner at the Savoy hotel in London.

Home Secretary Priti Patel insisted she would not “be watching videos” at Conservative fundraisers when quizzed on the matter on Sunday.

Ms Patel also argued that going to Tory events would “absolutely not” help a person’s chances in securing planning permission as she described the matter as "closed".

She told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "I haven't followed the details of every single decision on this but what I do know and what I can tell you is that the correspondence, the documentation is out in the public domain on this particular application - and rightly so.

"The papers have been published, the Secretary of State has followed all issues around transparency.

"It has been discussed in Parliament a number of times, questions have been answered on this and the matter is deemed to be closed."

She defended Mr Jenrick after it was reported that civil servants warned him that the Westferry development violated planning rules and was "70 per cent to 80 per cent" likely to be judicially reviewed.

Mr Jenrick told officials that there was “no point” in arguing with his decision and failed to inform them he had met and texted with Mr Desmond, according to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, Mr Desmond claimed that Boris Johnson told him he would change gambling rules to help his business after the pair met at a Downing Street event in September.

According to the media mogul, Mr Johnson “ran up to him” and said he would raise the maximum legal jackpot for his Health Lottery to £1 million.

Mr Desmond said: “He agreed it... He said, ‘Right, good news for you. We’re gonna do it.’”