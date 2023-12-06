Robert Jenrick resigns as immigration minister over Rwanda plan plunging Rishi Sunak's Government into crisis

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak’s premiership has been plunged into crisis after his immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned over his Rwanda policy.

Mr Jenrick’s departure sparked immediate doubts over whether the PM could get his “emergency legislation” to salvage his Rwanda deportation plan through the Commons.

He said in a letter to the Prime Minister he said that he had to resign because he has “such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government’s policy on immigration”.

While Mr Sunak’s flagship immigration policy was thrown into further doubt by Rwanda warning that the deal with the UK Government had to be legal.

In a statement, Rwanda's foreign affairs minister Vincent Biruta said: “It has always been important to both Rwanda and the UK that our rule of law partnership meets the highest standards of international law, and it places obligations on both the UK and Rwanda to act lawfully.....”

Mr Jenrick was missing from the frontbench as Home Secretary James Cleverly gave a statement to the Commons on Wednesday over the government's bid to rescue the deal to fly migrants who arrive illegally in the UK to Rwanda.

It is with great sadness that I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Minister for Immigration.



I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government’s policy on immigration. pic.twitter.com/Zg3ezFJr8t — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) December 6, 2023

He had been seen as taking an increasingly firm approach over plans to stop asylum seekers making unauthorised crossings of the Channel in small boats in recent weeks.

The draft Bill, published on Wednesday, compels judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country after the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful over risks to refugees.

Story continues

The legislation, which must be voted on by Parliament, gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

But it does not go as far as providing powers to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights, as hardliners including former home secretary Suella Braverman have demanded.

As Home Secretary James Cleverly outlined details of the new law in the Commons, the Government faced the threat of a full-scale revolt by Tory Right-wingers.

Former Home Secretary Ms Braverman had already savaged Mr Sunak’s latest proposals. He sacked her weeks ago after she was engulfed in a series of controversies.

Ms Braverman, in a statement in the Commons, said Mr Sunak's new law should contain legal provisions to ignore the European Convention on Human Rights and Britain's Human Rights Act or he faced "electoral oblivion".

Tory Right-winger Andrea Jenkyns backed Mr Jenrick’s decision and claimed it could be the “death knell” for Mr Sunak’s leadership.

Well done to @RobertJenrick for resigning. As his former PPS when he was Secretary of State I saw his strength and how he stood up to civil servants, I know what a decent man he is and how he adores his family.

This may be the death knell for Sunaks leadership. — Andrea Jenkyns MP 🇬🇧 (@andreajenkyns) December 6, 2023

Rumours are swirling at Westminster that more letters of no confidence in his leadership have been sent to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs.

In a sign of the open revolt among Tory parliamentarians, Lord Greenhalgh, a former London deputy mayor under Boris Johnson, tweeted: “Frankly, @RobertJenrick’s resignation as immigration minister is principled. Anyone who believes that the proposed @GOVUK immigration bill is too weak + won’t work should resign. @SuellaBraveman was forensic on this topic in her statement.”

Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s National Campaign Coordinator, responding to the resignation, said:"This latest chaotic chapter demonstrates why the country is ready for change. And Keir Starmer’s changed Labour Party stands ready.

"The British people deserve a Government that will fix the issues that matter to working people, not a Tory circus of gimmicks and leadership posturing.

"Only Labour can deliver the change this country needs, on the cost of living, on bringing down energy bills and making work pay. It’s time we got Britain’s future back."