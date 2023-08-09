Robert Jenrick hints Tories could campaign to leave ECHR at general election

Robert Jenrick says the Government would do 'whatever is necessary' to defend the UK’s borders if the Rwanda plan is blocked - JULIAN SIMMONDS

A Cabinet minister has hinted that the Government would be prepared to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if Rwanda deportation flights continue to be blocked by the courts.

Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Minister, said the Government would do “whatever is necessary” to defend the UK’s borders if the Rwanda plan is struck down by the Supreme Court this autumn.

His comments on Wednesday morning come amid renewed speculation that senior Tories – including a Cabinet minister – are pushing for the Conservatives to enter the next election campaign with a pledge to quit the ECHR, a move likely to split the party.

Deportation flights to Rwanda have been suspended since last June when a single judge from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued an eleventh-hour injunction blocking the first removal of asylum seekers to the central African state.

The Supreme Court is due to rule on whether the flights are lawful after the Court of Appeal upheld the block on the basis that asylum seekers’ human rights could be breached because of failings in the plan.

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to leave the ECHR although his Illegal Migration Bill does give ministers powers to ignore future ECHR injunctions, known as rule 39 orders.

‘We will do whatever is required’

Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Jenrick said the Government was confident it would win the Supreme Court hearing. “We believe our arguments are strong, and we’re going to contest that very vigorously,” he said.

Asked if the Government would quit the ECHR if it lost the case, Mr Jenrick, a close ally of Mr Sunak’s, said: “We’ll do whatever is necessary ultimately, to defend our borders and to bring order to the asylum system.”

Asked a second time, he replied: “We will do whatever is required, take whatever necessary action is needed. But the point I think I’ve tried to make to you is that we’re very confident that the arrangements that we’ve put in place with Rwanda are in accordance with our international law obligations.

“And I take heart from the fact that the courts so far have broadly agreed with that, and I hope that the Supreme Court will enable us to move forward with our Rwanda partnership later this year, the beginning of next year.”

His comments follow reports by the BBC that senior Conservatives – including a cabinet minister – say their party is likely to campaign to leave the ECHR at the next election, if Rwanda flights continue to be blocked.

The Government has, however, said the UK will remain in the ECHR. “The Government has been clear that it will abide by its international treaty obligations,” a government spokesman said.

“As we’ve set out previously – we believe our Stop the Boats Bill will deliver the changes necessary to reduce the incentives for people to risk their lives through illegal crossings while remaining party to the ECHR.”

Accommodation ‘not an a la carte menu’

Mr Jenrick also said a “significant” number of asylum seekers who had objected to moving to the Bibby Stockholm barge have since changed their minds as he warned there was not an “a la carte menu” of accommodation choices.

“We offer support to those people who claim to be destitute, who say they have absolutely no way of supporting themselves. That is a legal obligation that the Government has,” he told Times Radio.

“But we do so on a no-choice basis – there is not a menu of options whereby you can choose which hotel or location you would prefer.

“These are individuals who have said that they are destitute, and we have to be fair to the British taxpayer in the way that we apply that policy. So if you don’t choose to co-operate and move to the accommodation that is provided then we will, as we have said, consider removing your asylum support.

“We have written to those individuals who have so far declined to travel and, as I understand it, a significant proportion of them have already changed their minds and agreed to move. A significant number moved yesterday, I suspect more will move in the coming days.

“I think this issue will be resolved but, as I say, we are a generous country, we want to support people appropriately and in accordance with the law but it is not an a la carte menu from which people can choose the particular hotel or location that suits them best.

“If you are destitute, then you will accept the decent accommodation the state is able to provide for you.”

