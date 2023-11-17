Robert Jenrick backs Suella Braverman's hardline Rwanda plan

Mrs Braverman and Mr Jenrick are believed to have jointly submitted a 'Plan B' to Rishi Sunak before the Supreme Court ruling this week - Eddie Mulholland

Robert Jenrick has backed Suella Braverman’s hardline Rwanda plan to ensure deportation flights take off before next year’s general election, The Telegraph can reveal.

Mrs Braverman set out a five-point plan to end the deadlock over the policy in an article in this newspaper on Thursday, which included opting out of European and UK human rights laws.

The Telegraph understands that she had previously made four of the five points in a Plan B that she and Mr Jenrick, the immigration minister, jointly submitted to Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling this week that the plan was unlawful.

Mr Jenrick, who has a seat in Cabinet, is said to now be pushing for a “belt and braces” approach to the emergency legislation announced by Mr Sunak on Wednesday, which will declare Rwanda safe and bar anyone from lodging a legal challenge against the policy as a whole.

It is thought that around half a dozen Cabinet ministers would support a tougher stance by disapplying European and human rights laws for illegal migration.

Dozens of Tory MPs have also written to Mr Sunak urging him to bar migrants from using human rights laws to block their deportation to Rwanda.

But No 10 has so far rejected the calls to go further by Mrs Braverman and the Right-wing Tory MPs, warning that broadening the scope of the new legislation would create more opportunities for opponents to challenge and delay it.

Announcing the new Rwanda legislation on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he would be prepared to revisit “international relationships”, but only if there were human rights challenges once Parliament had passed the emergency legislation.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We are mindful that a broader, more complex approach does come with the potential for this to take longer.

“Our priority is stopping the boats and getting the Rwanda partnership up and running and flights off the ground. And we think that our targeted approach which responds specifically to the issues raised by the Supreme Court is the swiftest way to achieve them.”

In an interview with The Telegraph on Monday, Mr Jenrick warned that the Government would not achieve its goal of stopping the boats “in their entirety” by the next election without Rwanda flights to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

Asked whether leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) was part of the Government’s plan B if it lost the case, Mr Jenrick said: “I’ve been clear that we have to do whatever it takes.”

The Prime Minister’s treaty is expected to be published next week and the emergency law is set to be introduced “in the coming weeks”.

While the legislation will bar anyone from lodging a legal challenge against the policy as a whole, individual migrants will still be able to appeal against deportation by using human rights law and other domestic and international legislation.

In her five-point plan, Mrs Braverman called for the “entirety” of the human rights act, ECHR, other relevant legislation or obligations including the Refugee Convention to be disapplied for illegal migrants through “notwithstanding” clauses.

She also proposed new laws to reduce time limits before illegal migrants are removed from the UK, and automatic detention without the right to appeals until deportation.

On Friday, No 10 declined to rule out the possibility of Parliament sitting during the Christmas recess in order to fast-track its new legislation, a proposal raised by Mrs Braverman in her article.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak rejected Mrs Braverman’s claims that he was “tinkering” with the Rwanda scheme.

He expressed his confidence that the emergency legislation would not take a “long time” to pass through Parliament, and that striking a new treaty with Rwanda would be enough to start removing migrants.

The Prime Minister also declared that he would take on whoever stands in the way of the policy, warning that the public’s patience with the “merry-go-round” of legal actions was “wearing thin”.

“People can see that I want to get this thing done, but in order to finish the job, we need to get Rwanda up and running,” he said.

“We can pass these laws in Parliament that will give us the powers and the tools we need. Then we can get the flights off, and whether it’s the House of Lords or the Labour Party standing in our way, I will take them on because I want to get this thing done and I want to stop the boats.”

Damian Green, the former deputy prime minister, accused Mrs Braverman of wanting to act like a dictator with her alternative hardline plan.

He said her proposals to pass a law that would block Rwanda deportation appeals were “profoundly unconservative”.

“Conservatives believe in a democratic country run by the rule of law. And dictators, Xi and Putin, would prefer to have the state completely untrammelled by any law. And so, as a democrat I oppose it,” he said.

