Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey Split After Over a Year of Dating: ‘We Wish One Another All the Very Best'

The former couple, who were linked since November 2022, went public with their relationship in July 2023

Brendon Thorne/Getty Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey.

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey are going their separate ways.

The zookeeper and son of the late Steve Irwin, 20, and Buckey, 19, announced their breakup in posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” the joint statement began.

“We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths,” Irwin and Buckey continued.

They added: "We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Robert Irwin/Instagram Robert Irwin's Instagram Story post.

Irwin and Buckey — who is studying physiotherapy at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger — were first linked in November 2022.

They then went public with their relationship in July 2023, when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One together.

The former couple later made their red carpet debut when they attended the 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore, which celebrates innovative efforts to combat climate change, in November of that year.

During the event, Prince William was pictured shaking Irwin's hand as the pair exchanged welcoming smiles.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey.

Buckey and Irwin weren't shy about showing off their love for one another on social media amid their relationship.

In September 2023, Buckey shared a sweet video of the couple posing together in New York City. “R&R take on NYC!! 🌟,” she wrote under a black-and-white boomerang of the duo.

That same month, Irwin also shared a carousel post of the couple painting together.

Later in October, Irwin's sister, Bindi Irwin, shared a photo of friends and family, which included Buckey.

"My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey," she wrote in her caption. "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."



