Who Is Robert Herjavec's Wife? All About Former “DWTS” Dancer Kym Johnson-Herjavec

Vivien Killilea/Getty Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson attend the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Businessman and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his wife Kym Johnson-Herjavec can literally credit the tango and cha-cha for their love story. The two met as partners on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, became good friends during filming and married in 2016.

“Robert just has so much passion about everything he does which is just so great to be around. He’s just very positive,” Kym said of Robert shortly after the pair started dating. “I think that’s why he’s so successful in everything he does. When he does something, he commits to it totally. He did that with Dancing. He’s not afraid to go there and look silly if he has to!”

Robert, for his part, shared that he felt “complete” when he met his future wife on set. "I enjoy every minute I spend with Kym.”

The two may not have secured the mirrorball trophy during their season of DWTS, but they’re still tearing up the dance floor as husband and wife, not to mention as the very proud parents of twins, Hudson and Haven.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kym Johnson-Herjavec, the pro ballroom dancer wife of Shark Tank shark Robert Herjavec.

She’s from Australia

George Pimentel/Getty Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec attend the Canada's Walk Of Fame Fundraising Event on July 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Kym was born in Sydney, Australia, in 1976 and began her dancing career when she was just a toddler, though she didn’t start ballroom dancing until her teens.

She appeared on several Australian reality shows

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Kym Johnson attends G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Before moving to the United States, Kym starred in the first three seasons of the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars, winning the competition in season 2. She also appeared on the Aussie versions of Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Survivor.

She was on Dancing with the Stars from 2006 to 2017

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Kym’s first American DWTS partner was the late Jerry Springer, who joined the show because he wanted to learn to dance for his daughter’s wedding; Kym said he became like a “father figure” to her. She later partnered with everyone from Family Matters star Jaleel White to NFL player Warren Sapp to Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff.

She’s won the coveted trophy twice: once with musician Donny Osmond and once with NFL player Hines Ward. In season 5, Kym even partnered with Mark Cuban, her future husband’s fellow Shark! The dancer took a break after 2015 but did return to dance with Mr. T in 2017.

Kym and Robert met on the dance floor

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The two were partnered for season 20 of the ABC series and sparks flew right away.

“We were friends first, and we got to know each other on a friendship level; I think that’s really important,” the dancer told PEOPLE several months after the two began dating. “That developed into something else, and it’s really great. We’re both each other’s number one fans, and have respect for each other.”

Kym helped Robert bounce back from a tough period in life

Kym Johnson-Herjavec Instagram Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

Robert didn’t just flex his dancing skills on his season of DWTS — he also found a partner to help lift him out of a dark place. “I had gone through some pretty tough times and hit a place I never thought I’d be,” the Shark Tank star told PEOPLE. He had divorced his wife of 24 years and was estranged from his children.

“In life, when you get to that point, you either move on, or stay at the bottom.” He shared that he found his way back to himself, but thought he’d be single forever. “I met Kym, and I was scared. But it was like a ray of sunshine. She made me feel really good about life and myself. And then I realized, ‘Oh my God, she’s a superhot, sexy Australian! Bonus!’ ”

Kym and Robert got engaged and married in 2016

Anthony Vazquez Photography

The couple got engaged in February 2016, with Robert proposing with a 6.5 carat ring. “I still can’t believe that a year after walking into a dance studio of all places, my life has changed this much,” Robert told PEOPLE. “Kym is an incredible woman and I’m just so excited for what the future brings for us.” After he popped the question, the pair celebrated with friends and family, including Kym’s mom, who flew in from Australia for the event.

Later that year on July 31, the pair tied the knot in Los Angeles, with Kym walking down the aisle to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and wearing a classic strapless Monique Lhuillier gown. "I hope I can speak and that I'm not sobbing with happiness," Kym told PEOPLE a few days before the wedding. "I'm sure I'll be overcome with emotion."

Robert, who wore a white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket, said that seeing Kym in her dress for the first time was a truly “epic” memory. “There was so much activity and so much going on,” he told PEOPLE after the wedding. “I think the best moment was standing there and seeing her come around the corner for the first time in the dress. It was epic — she looked so beautiful. I was so lucky to meet her and it was such an incredible day.”

The guest list included a few of Kym’s former DWTS partners, including *NSYNC star Joey Fatone and Donny Osmond, and attendees feasted on a gorgeous five-tier wedding cake. Kym’s costar and good friend Cheryl Burke was a bridesmaid, and Robert told PEOPLE that guests were still dancing at 2:30 A.M. He even arranged for a surprise performance from Kym’s idol, Olivia Newton-John, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the star. The newlyweds honeymooned in Bora Bora.

Kym is still teaching Robert to dance

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The Shark Tank star says he loves to dance, and while he may not be pro level like his wife, she’s still sharing her expertise with private dance lessons.

“My ultimate dancing moment, [was when] we were in Cabo San Lucas at this Mexican restaurant. There was a band and people were dancing and just before we go up there, [Kym] teaches me a quick salsa,” he told PEOPLE in 2016. “And so we go up there and we dance, and everybody clears the dance floor. And when we’re done, everybody stands up and claps. That was the ultimate. What guy doesn’t have that dream?”

She launched her own workout series

Kym Johnson-Herjavec Instagram Kym Johnson-Herjavec.

After leaving DWTS, Kym created her own workout series — a 5678 Fitness DVD and companion diet book — based on comments from fans who wanted to transform their bodies through dance.

“I wanted to create this workout so people can do the dances you see on Dancing with the Stars in a cardio way,” she told PEOPLE. “Dancing is such a great form of exercise – you’re having fun and you’re getting fit. You don’t realize you’re working out!”

Kym also opened a fitness studio in the Richard Simmons' Slimmons Studio space. Robert was right by her side for her new adventure. “I’m learning something new about her every day,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s starting a business right now, and I can’t believe how committed she is and how hard working she is. I always knew she was, but it’s scary to go into a different field you haven’t gone before. She’s approaching it with the same level of enthusiasm and courage that she’s done her whole life. I find that very motivating. I find that so impressive about her.”

She’s the mother of twins

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Robert Herjavec, Kym Johnson and kids Haven Mae Herjavec, Hudson Robert Herjavec walk the carpet during Disney Juniors "Mira, Royal Detective," world premiere.

Haven Mae and Hudson Robert Herjavic joined the family on April 23, 2018. “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” Kym wrote on Instagram next to a black-and-white photo of Robert holding the twins.

The couple were very excited to become parents. “He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” Kym said of her husband prior to the twins’ birth. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

She told PEOPLE the two were planning to “go with the flow” when it came to raising two babies at once. “I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” she explained. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

