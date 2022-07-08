Robert Halfon: Government Must Become The Pushy Parent For Looked-After Children

Robert Halfon
·5 min read
Conservative MP Robert Halfon (Photo: UK Parliament)
Conservative MP Robert Halfon (Photo: UK Parliament)

Conservative MP Robert Halfon (Photo: UK Parliament)

Residential care is rarely a first option for children. Often, it is the most vulnerable children with the most complex and challenging needs who are placed in residential care.

They are the ones who need the most support and care, which is why it’s so concerning that they are being so routinely failed.

Just 7.2 per cent of looked-after children achieved the grade 5 ‘good pass’ threshold in English and mathematics GCSEs, compared to 40.1 per cent of non-looked-after children; children in residential care at age 16 scored over six grades less at GCSE than those in kinship or foster care.

This launchpad stage can be the make-or-break moment for life outcomes. How have these children been left so far behind with so little support?

The Education Committee, which I chair, has released a new report into residential care which found a number of unacceptable system-failings lead to poor education outcomes for children in care.

9 per cent of children in homes are in unregulated education. That means no Ofsted checks to find out if they are being taught well, at the right level, or have the right support to help them gain qualifications.

Often, we heard, this “education” amounts to tutoring or online schools. Both are important tools to help aid learning, but the best place for a child’s education is in the classroom.

Worse still, a further 6 per cent are not in education, training, or employment at all. That’s a worrying proportion of children in care homes receiving education we wouldn’t dream of for our own kids.

For all we know, this could be the tip of the iceberg. The Department for Education’s data is so poor that, as we were told: “If you ask anyone how many children in care are missing education within the country currently, no one would be able to tell you.”

This poor regulation extends beyond education as well. There are over 6,000 young people in care living in unregulated accommodation, an 80 per cent increase since 2010.

These homes can be unsupported and unsafe. One care-experienced witness told the committee of “armed police at our door” and “paedophiles”. The witness said: “I feel like it put me in danger.”

Is it any surprise that, under these conditions, the child’s educational and career outcomes suffer? You would hope, then, that local authorities and schools would do everything possible to get children in care to the front of the queue for the best education, especially considering the extra support that many need.

Indeed, there’s statutory guidance clearly stating that schools rated Good and Outstanding by Ofsted should be prioritised for looked-after children.

But as we heard in our committee, children in care are less likely to attend the best schools and face an adversarial system where some schools discriminate against looked-after children with a culture of impunity which enables this.

One care-experienced young witness recounted a head teacher putting her name in a “drawer” of troubled children, who would either end up pregnant or incarcerated. How can we solve this problem blighting some of the most disadvantaged children?

Our committee has identified key recommendations which would put the system on the children’s side. First, sanctions are desperately needed for councils that place children in unregulated education or allow children to be left without a school place.

Capped Ofsted ratings should be leveraged on those councils that leave their children out in the cold. Second, those schools who block admissions from looked-after children, or who fail to secure good or outstanding outcomes for looked-after children, should be sanctioned, again, through Ofsted ratings.

Third, Virtual School Heads, vital local authority professionals with a duty to promote the education of children in care, are in a unique position to advocate for them.

They must be given stronger statutory powers to champion the education of looked-after pupils. And Pupil Premium Plus, which currently ends at age 16, must be extended to age 18.

The needs of looked-after pupils do not suddenly cease to exist when they turn 16. It is wrong that the funding is just switched off.

Fourth, the Department for Education needs to tackle the data black hole.

Without the right data on where children in care are being educated, how much education they are missing, and what kind of education they are receiving, the government will continue to fight this issue in the dark.

Finally, the private owners of care homes need to be taken on. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that “the largest private providers of placements are making materially higher profits, and charging materially higher prices, than we would expect if this market were functioning effectively”.

This profiteering by some providers leads to a market that provides cut-price care at eye-watering prices, operating in the interests of offshore investors rather than vulnerable children.

Our report recommends that the government consider handing children’s homes to not-for-profit community interest organisations, who can put their profits right back into the children.

41 per cent of 19–21-year-old care leavers are not in education, employment or training (NEET). 33 per cent experience homelessness and just 22 per cent, aged 27, are in employment. 24 per cent of prisoners have been through the care system. Residential care shouldn’t blight a child’s life chances.

The government must step up and become the pushy parent these kids need.

Robert Halfon is the chair of the Education Select Committee and Conservative MP for Harlow.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • 'I want to have a chance to win': New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has eye on 2022-23 playoffs

    The Winnipeg Jets reintroduced new head coach Rick Bowness to fans today, after the team officially appointed the former Winnipeg player and coach to once again lead the team over the weekend. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and Bowness held a news conference Monday morning, where Bowness fielded questions about his decision. He said heading into the post-season, he wasn't seriously considering getting back into coaching, and turned down three assistant coaching offers from teams that we

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.