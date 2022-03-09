Robert Graham Teams With Pixar on Collaboration Product

Robert Graham is teaming with Pixar Animation Studios to create special collections tied to some of its most popular films.

The Pixar x Robert Graham collection will encompass 12 men’s and four women’s pieces inspired by “Toy Story,” “Luxo Jr.,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Cars” and “Up.”

Key pieces include a women’s hoodie and jogger from “Up” that features the figure of a pheasant amid vibrant floral patterns. The men’s assortment includes an allover print inspired by the city of Tokyo from “Cars 2” across the front and back of a Ka Chow zip-up jacket and matching pants with a checkered flag racing stripe on the side.

Other pieces include sweaters, woven shirts and shorts, joggers, graphic T-shirts and scarves.

Andrew Berg, president of Robert Graham, said: “Our shared goal was to create a wearable art collaboration for adults revealing Pixar characters/symbols through creative and sophisticated design.”

“Robert Graham really took all that they learned about Pixar and all the art that we were able to provide them as inspiration and reinterpret it in a way that we had never seen before,” said Jen Tan, director of consumer products at Pixar Animation Studios.

The collection, which will be issued in two drops, will retail for $68 for the scarf to $328 for a long-sleeve shirt and will be available beginning Thursday on the Robert Graham e-commerce site as well as in its retail stores. A second drop will be available at the end of the month.

Robert Graham has long been known for its creation of apparel featuring wearable art images. For its 20th anniversary in 2020, the brand collaborated with a series of artists including Vincent Van Gogh, LeRoy Neiman and Ryan McGinness. The brand has also partnered with Star Wars and Marvel in the past.

