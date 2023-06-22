Robert Gottlieb, literary editor acclaimed as the finest of his generation – obituary

Robert Gottlieb in 2011 - Fairchild Archive

Robert Gottlieb, who has died aged 92, was widely regarded as the outstanding publisher of his era, nurturing and cajoling many of the world’s most successful authors in the course of half a century with the US firm Alfred A Knopf – with a brief hiatus during which he was editor of The New Yorker.

He began his career at Simon & Schuster, where he made his name when he acquired an anti-war satire by an advertising copywriter called Joseph Heller. In Gottlieb’s view, Heller’s title, Catch-18, was not quite right. Eventually, Gottlieb was struck by an inspiration in bed: “I called Joe and burst out, ‘Joe, I’ve got it! 22! It’s even funnier than 18!’ ” The phenomenal success of Catch-22 (1961) saw the title enter the lexicon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Gottlieb arrived at Knopf as editor-in-chief in 1968 and became president in 1973. The novelists he steered to critical acclaim and abundant sales included Doris Lessing, John Cheever, Anthony Burgess, Ray Bradbury, Margaret Drabble, and John le Carré, who observed: “I never had an editor to touch him, in any country – nobody who could compare with him.”

The intended title of Joseph Heller's novel was Catch-18 until Gottlieb was struck by inspiration in bed

He proved equally successful as an editor of non-fiction, his authors ranging from BF Skinner to Bob Dylan. Bill Clinton chose Knopf to publish his memoirs on condition that Gottlieb edit them. Gottlieb was far from cowed by the illustrious author: when Clinton claimed to have a reputation for being good to work for, Gottlieb replied: “Actually, Bill, in this instance, I’m not working for you. You’re working for me.”

Gottlieb claimed to be guided entirely by his own taste in his choice of acquisitions, although this was wide enough to encompass Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice and Miss Piggy’s Guide to Life as well as the several Nobel Laureates he edited.

He averred that an editor needed to be “chameleon-like” to bring out the best in different writers. He encouraged Toni Morrison to be “reckless in [her] imagination”, but with authors of popular fiction he was prescriptive: Michael Crichton recalled that Gottlieb agreed to publish The Andromeda Strain (1969) only if Crichton reworked it to his specifications. “I rewrote it completely. He called me up and said, ‘Well, this is good, now you only have to rewrite half of it.’ Again, he told me what needed to happen.”

Gottlieb agreed to publish The Andromeda Strain only if Crichton reworked it to his specifications

He rarely lavished authors with praise; the historian Robert Caro recalled only one compliment in 50 years, an admission that one manuscript was “not bad.” Gottlieb’s decades of work on Caro’s interminable multi-volume biography of Lyndon B Johnson were celebrated in Turn Every Page (2022), a delightful documentary film directed by Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie, which showed the superannuated pair arguing endlessly over punctuation (Gottlieb had an aversion to semi-colons).

Among the more difficult of Gottlieb’s authors were VS Naipaul, whom he found a narcissist and a snob, and Salman Rushdie, who became “more demanding, less cordial” after winning the Booker Prize.

Trickiest of all was Roald Dahl, who demanded that Gottlieb send him supplies of pencils across the Atlantic, and bullied his staff. When Gottlieb made the brave decision to drop the lucrative Dahl, his staff stood on their desks and cheered him.

Story continues

Gottlieb in 1983 - Tony Palmieri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The New York Times observed in 1973 that Gottlieb, who bore a strong resemblance to Woody Allen, had a far from imposing presence: “His hair is on the long side – and on the wild side; he has an unfashionable summertime pallor, and he suffers from a weakness for rumpled polo shirts.” He worked sitting cross-legged on the floor of an office stuffed with kitsch: snow globes, macrame owls and Elvis memorabilia.

But despite his informal exterior, he had a reputation as an autocrat – mostly benign, but not always. “He has an odd manner of flaring up over very little things,” an anonymous author told The Washington Post in 2001. “It hurts when you are going through it. Then he is back to being this lovely, spacey guy with all the nutty stuff in his office.”

Such was his reputation, however, that authors flocked to him even though he was notably ungenerous with advances. He eschewed the long and expensive lunches seen as de rigueur in publishing.

The first volume of Robert Caro's epic biography of Lyndon Johnson: the author recalled only one compliment from Gottlieb in 50 years, an admission that one manuscript was 'not bad'

John le Carré was so annoyed by his parsimony that he had it written into one of his contracts that Gottlieb had to take him out for lunch. “He ate extremely frugally, and drank nothing, and watched me with venomous eyes as I made my way through the menu.”

Robert Adams Gottlieb – his middle name was in honour of his uncle Alfred Adams, later outed as an atomic spy – was born in New York on April 29 1931, the son of Charles Gottlieb, a lawyer, and Martha (née Keen), a teacher. A sickly child, Bob would read three or four books a day after school, resisting pleas to go outside and play.

He majored in English at Columbia University before pursuing postgraduate studies at Cambridge; there, he threw himself into directing plays, although the Daily Telegraph’s critic WA Darlington found that his 1954 production of The Master Builder had “a harsh crude atmosphere in which no subtlety could live”.

When Bill Clinton claimed to have a reputation of being easy to work for, Gottlieb told him: 'Actually, Bill, in this instance, I’m not working for you. You’re working for me'

Returning to New York, in 1955 he became an editorial assistant at Simon & Schuster, where he rose to be editor-in-chief. In 1968 he was offered the same position at Alfred A Knopf: he displaced in that role Alfred Knopf himself, who had founded the firm in 1915 and was now insufficiently vigorous in the eyes of its parent company, Random House.

Gottlieb maintained Knopf’s reputation for excellence, but after 19 years there he went in a new direction when the firm was sold to the Newhouse media group, which asked him to reverse the declining fortunes of another of its interests, The New Yorker.

He was appointed editor in 1987, forcing out William Shawn, the 79-year-old who had edited the magazine for 35 years, and was met with a petition signed by 150 contributors protesting against the imposition of a non-journalist.

Though he was eventually persuaded, for many years Gottlieb refused to write an autobiography, arguing that all editors’ memoirs come down to the same thing: ‘So I said to him, Leo, don’t just do war! Do peace too!'

Gottlieb quickly won his staff and writers round with his calm competence, and in the event made few changes to the magazine, refusing pleas to reduce the stultifying length of the articles. Having steadied the ship, he was happy to move on after five years in favour of the modernising Tina Brown.

He returned to Knopf, no longer an executive but simply as an editor at what he described as “an entry-level salary”, and remained there for the rest of his life. He retained a nostalgia for publishing in the days before the conglomerates: “It is not a happy business now, and it once was. It was smaller. The stakes were lower.”

Apart from books, his passion was dance. He was a director of the New York City Ballet and dance critic of the New York Observer.

Belatedly he became an author himself, writing an excellent short life of the choreographer George Balanchine (2004), biographies of the actresses Sarah Bernhardt (2010) and Greta Garbo (2021), and a study of the lives of Charles Dickens’s children (2012).

For many years he refused to write an autobiography, arguing that “all editors’ memoirs come down to the same thing: ‘So I said to him, Leo, don’t just do war! Do peace too!’” But he finally relented, and Avid Reader (2016) was widely praised.

Gottlieb lived in a townhouse in Manhattan, where his neighbours included Katharine Hepburn (whom he occasionally saw shovelling snow off her roof) and Stephen Sondheim. He kept his large collection of plastic handbags on shelves above his bed and a waving statuette of Queen Elizabeth II on the mantelpiece.

After divorcing his first wife, Muriel Higgins, Robert Gottlieb married the actress Maria Tucci in 1969; she survives him with their son and daughter, and the son of his first marriage.

Robert Gottlieb, born April 29 1931, died June 14 2023