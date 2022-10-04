Robert Gilman: Ex-US marine jailed in Russia for drunken attack

Selfie image of Robert Gilman

An ex-US marine has been sentenced to four and a half years in Russian prison for kicking a police officer while drunk.

Police removed Robert Gilman from a train after complaints from fellow passengers in January.

He was then arrested for kicking an officer while in custody.

Gilman told the court in Voronezh, south-western Russia, that he did not remember the incident but "apologised to Russia" and to the officer.

After being found guilty, Gilman - 28 and from Massachusetts - said the sentence requested by the prosecution was too strict.

The lawyers told TASS, the Russian state news agency, that Gilman was in Russia to study and obtain citizenship.

Gilman was reportedly staying in Sochi, but headed by train to Moscow to replace his damaged passport at the US Embassy.

His lawyers said they would appeal against the court's decision and contact US officials to seek a prisoner exchange.

There have been several high-profile cases of Americans being sentenced to lengthy prison terms in Russia recently.

This could lead to prisoner swaps, a process often seen as "hostage diplomacy", where countries try to use people as bargaining chips.

Another ex-marine, Trevor Reed, was freed in April in a prisoner swap after being found guilty of violence against a police officer on a night out in Russia.

And another former US marine, Paul Whelan, is serving 16 years for spying charges after a short trial was conducted entirely behind closed doors.

He maintains his innocence, and describes himself the victim of "greasy, slimy Russian politics".

US basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges by a Russian court in August.

The double Olympic winner admitted possessing cannabis oil, but told the court she had made an "honest mistake".

The US claims she's being wrongfully detained. It is unclear how long she will spend behind bars, as the US and Russia have reportedly discussed a prisoner swap involving Russian arms trafficker, Viktor Bout.