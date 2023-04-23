Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says middle class was 'wiped out' during COVID-19 lockdowns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who last week launched his 2024 bid for the White House, is taking aim at an area that has been viewed as a weakness for President Joe Biden – the economy.

But Kennedy Jr. didn't focus his complaints on factors Biden is typically blamed for, such as inflation and the higher cost of living. He instead blamed the COVID-19 lockdowns that began during the Trump administration.

"The strength of a nation comes from a strong economy and a vibrant middle class, and we have wiped out the middle class in the country systematically," Kennedy said on Fox News Saturday.

Kennedy, 69, who opposed vaccine mandates during the pandemic, said the COVID-19 lockdowns hurt the middle class and boosted the wealthy.

"I’m in a better position to run against Donald Trump than any of the Democrats because I can hold him accountable for the worst thing that he did, which was the lockdowns," Kennedy said.

Biden, who defeated former President Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 7 million votes, could also make the argument that he's in a good position to run against Trump given that he won the last presidential election. Biden is expected to launch his bid Tuesday.

Though Kennedy is considered a longshot challenger to Biden, the son of one of the most famous names in American politics said polling and principles show he has a message.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll last week shows 14 percent of Biden voters would support Kennedy Jr. That's not a big threat to Biden, but it's a high amount for an unlikely candidate and signals some restlessness among voters who may be looking for a change.

Kennedy Jr., the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has built a political brand by leading debunked conspiracy theories that childhood vaccines cause autism. But he says he's running for the highest office in the country to spread the truth.

"Like my dad ran on principle, he did not believe that he could win. And his objective was to tell the truth to the American people," he said on Fox News. "And that’s what I’m going to do. And if there’s an appetite for that, I’ll be in the White House in 2025."

