Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife

Robert Durst. Myung J. Chun-Pool/Getty Images

Real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted on Monday in New York for the murder of his wife Kathie Durst, who disappeared in January 1982.

In a statement, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Durst, 78, was indicted on charges of murder in the second degree. Last month, a criminal complaint was filed against Durst in connection with his wife's murder.

"When Kathleen Durst disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, her family and friends were left with pain, anguish, and questions that have contributed to their unfaltering pursuit of justice for the last 39 years," Rocah said, adding that a warrant has been issued for Durst's arrest. Kathie's body has never been found.

Durst is now serving a life sentence in California for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan Berman, in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said Berman helped Durst cover up the killing of Kathie, and shot her before she could confess to police. Durst was the subject of HBO's 2015 documentary The Jinx, which focused on Kathie's disappearance, Berman's murder, and the dismemberment of Durst's neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

