Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murder By L.A. Jury
Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir on trial for the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman in Beverly Hills, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday by a Los Angeles jury.
Durst, whose appearance in the star of HBO’s documentary The Jinx reignited interest in the case, was not in the courtroom when the verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court was read, having been in quarantine for potential exposure to Covid-19.
