Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder of Susan Berman

Real estate scion Robert Durst, who was featured in the HBO documentary “The Jinx,” was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles jury on Friday.

Durst was charged with murder for the 2000 shooting death of his friend and confidant Susan Berman. During the lengthy trial — which was suspended in spring 2020 for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic — prosecutors argued that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from implicating him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen.

Durst was not present for the reading of Friday’s verdict, having been forced to isolate after exposure to COVID-19. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham allowed the reading to proceed in his absence, citing the need for expediency given the ongoing pandemic.

Durst was arrested in March 2015 by FBI agents in New Orleans, one day before the finale of HBO’s “The Jinx,” which chronicled Durst’s life and the death of three people close to him — Berman, his first wife, Kathleen Durst, and Morris Black, a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

