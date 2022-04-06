Robert Downey Jr. to Produce 2 New "Sherlock Holmes" Spinoffs on HBO Max

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS, from left: Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr., 2011. ph: Daniel Smith/Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

Robert Downey Jr. is stepping back into the "Sherlock Holmes" spotlight, but there may be a new contender for the world's best (and only) consulting detective. On April 5, HBO Max and Warner Bros. announced that they have two "Sherlock Holmes" spinoff series in the works, with Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell onboard as executive producers. It's unclear whether Downey Jr. will step back into his role as the eponymous detective, but the fate of the upcoming franchise depends solely on the release of the actor's third "Sherlock Holmes" movie, which has been delayed since 2020.

While these may not be the first "Sherlock Holmes" series to hit our TV screens, we know the game is always afoot when the consulting detective is around. If the new shows are anything like past projects, we can't wait to meet the new James Moriarty, Irene Adler, and more infamous characters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective novels. Keep reading for more details on the potential "Sherlock Holmes" spinoffs.

"Sherlock Holmes" Spinoff Series Cast

"Sherlock Holmes" (2009) and its sequel, "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011), starred Downey Jr. as the titular consulting detective. Downey Jr. was joined by Jude Law as John Watson, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Jared Harris as Professor Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan, Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrange, and Geraldine James as Mrs. Hudson. While the potential spinoff series will play off of the two films, HBO Max has not announced any new or returning cast members.

"Sherlock Holmes" Spinoff Series Plots

HBO Max has not detailed any specific plots or storylines for the potential "Sherlock Holmes" spinoff shows. Per Deadline, however, it's likely that the shows will focus on characters that were not introduced in the Downey Jr. films. The characters are expected to make an appearance in the third Downey Jr. "Sherlock Holmes" movie, which currently has no expected release date.

The streaming platform's projects will not be the first TV adaptations of the eccentric detective's misadventures. In 2010, between the premiere of the first and second Downey Jr. "Sherlock" productions, the BBC debuted "Sherlock," a 13-episode series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, with Martin Freeman at his side as John Watson. In 2012, CBS also released a series titled "Elementary," starring Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes.

In terms of worldbuilding, HBO Max has years of experience with DC shows like "Peacemaker," a spinoff of J.J. Abrams's "Suicide Squad," a "Batman" spinoff with the Penguin as the lead, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, "House of the Dragon," as well as revivals of cult shows like "Sex and the City" ("And Just Like That") and "Gossip Girl." So we expect the upcoming offshoots to be just as detailed. The platform also airs a Japanese series called "Miss Sherlock," co-produced between HBO Asia and Hulu Japan that sees Holmes and Watson played by women.

"Sherlock Holmes" Spinoff Series Premiere Dates

HBO Max has not yet announced production dates or premiere dates for the "Sherlock Holmes" spinoff series.