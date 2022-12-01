Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’

Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.”

Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos.

More from IndieWire

“Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “And I think it ended with me saying, ‘I want a Bloody Mary,’ to Downey, and he said to me, ‘How do you feel?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I forgot, it’s pretty special.’”

Hemsworth continued, “He goes, ‘Every now and then, a few times in your career, you have little moments where you hit the bullseye and it’s like you’re in the sweet spot.’ And he said, ‘Oh, enjoy it.’ And I really appreciated that, because I definitely felt something special about that moment, but who am I to judge, you know? And so, to have the godfather lean over and say, ‘Well done, son…'”

The 2019 film marked Downey’s final turn as Iron Man, with Hemsworth now hinting at exiting the role of Thor.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

He added, “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know — am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Hemsworth noted that he is “completely open” to another “Thor” film if “there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” much like Taika Waititi’s installments. “I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time,” Hemsworth said.

Story continues

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.