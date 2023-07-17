Robert Downey Jr hails Oppenheimer as his "best film"

Robert Downey Jr has hailed Oppenheimer as the “best film” he has ever worked on in his career.

The actor plays Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s biopic of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, which is due to be released in cinemas on July 21.

Downey Jr lauded the film, which stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, when attending its UK premiere, saying (via Deadline): “This is the best film I’ve ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it.

“No matter what your expectations are and what you might think, it transcends them. This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be. It just kind of changed your life. But again it's why Christopher Nolan is who he is,” he added.

In addition to Downey Jr and Murphy, the stacked cast for the film includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Casey Affleck.

Whilst the former Iron Man star commended his latest work, he recently revealed that one of his worst received films, Dolittle, provided him with “important” lessons to learn: “The second most important film [in the last 25 years of my career] was Dolittle, because [it] was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity,” he said.

“The stress it put on my missus [producer Susan] as she rolled her sleeves up to her armpits to make it even serviceable enough to bring to market was shocking. After that point – what’s that phrase? Never let a good crisis go to waste? – we had this reset of priorities and made some changes in who our closest business advisers were,” he added.

Oppenheimer will be released in US and UK cinemas on July 21.

