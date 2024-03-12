Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone criticized for allegedly snubbing presenters at Oscars

Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr., pictured, and Emma Stone are receiving criticism online for their alleged snubs of presenters at the ceremony.

Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone are being accused of not minding their manners on Oscar night.

Downey Jr. and Stone both had big nights at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. Downey Jr. won best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer," while Stone won the award for best actress for her performance in "Poor Things."

However, viewers have taken to social media to critique the actors' onstage etiquette in their interactions with the awards' presenters.

Downey Jr. was presented his Oscar by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan, who won the same award last year. In footage of the ceremony, Downey Jr. can be seen grabbing the gold statuette from Quan but seemingly not acknowledging the actor. Moments later, Downey Jr. briefly pointed at Quan as he walked across the stage.

"WHY DID HE IGNORE KE HUY QUAN LIKE THAT?!?!?!?" @toffeedeleche1 wrote on X.

"Hmph. It's the lack of eye contact to Ke Huy Quan for me. Reminds me of The Grammys," X user @ijamesharkness wrote, seemingly alluding to Taylor Swift’s alleged snub of Celine Dion at the Grammy Awards in February.

"Robert Downey Jr. could've took one second or even acknowledge Ke Huy Quan while onstage, who (was) presenting an award to him personally," @fazpo wrote on X. "This (expletive) was so disrespectful."

Despite the snubbing allegations, Downey Jr. was later photographed hugging Quan in the Oscars press room after his win.

Robert Downey Jr., left, and Ke Huy Quan share a hug in the press room during the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.

Stone's best actress Oscar was presented by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh, who won the same award last year.

In footage of the ceremony, Stone can be seen reaching for the award from Yeoh, but the statuette is then abruptly handed to presenter Jennifer Lawrence. Stone and Lawrence hug onstage, and Stone receives the award from the "No Hard Feelings" actress instead.

"First this damned woman wins over Lily Gladstone and then continues to refuse the award from Michelle Yeoh and only accepts it from the white woman," @okchanmi wrote on X. "Emma Stone (you) just earned (yourself) a one-way ticket to HELL."

"Michelle Yeoh = Celine Dion, Emma Stone = Taylor Swift," X user @ederhaze wrote.

"Emma Stone dragged the trophy Michelle Yeoh was holding to the front of Jennifer Lawrence and then accepted it from Jennifer Lawrence," @Gx61Ji2ZYGMh7fD wrote on X. "This is clear racism."

However, Stone was later photographed hugging Yeoh onstage after her win.

Emma Stone, left, hugs Michelle Yeoh onstage during the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.

On Monday, Yeoh took to Instagram to congratulate Stone on her Oscars win. The "American Born Chinese" star also clarified Stone's alleged snub of her onstage.

Yeoh said she transferred the Oscar award to Lawrence because she knew Stone and Lawrence were good friends.

"Congratulations Emma!!" Yeoh wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging onstage. "I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over (the) Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis ♥️✨ always there for each other!! 😘😘😘"

