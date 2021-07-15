Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of ‘The Sympathizer’ for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut novel “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show.

The TV adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is a co-production between HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with Don McKellar. Chan-wook will direct “The Sympathizer” adaptation and executive produce alongside Downey, McKellar, Kim Ly, Rhombus Media’s Niv Fichman and Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

