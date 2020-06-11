Robert De Niro Reveals Why Donald Trump’s Botched Coronavirus Response Is So Scary

Robert De Niro on Wednesday revealed what really scares him about Donald Trump’s fumbled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, speaking with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, noted how the crisis that’s now killed more than 115,000 people in the U.S. “could have been avoided if Trump had listened to the people in the intelligence community.”

“They kept telling him something was coming,” De Niro said.

“What scares me is that people just were afraid to tell him the truth,” he continued. “If you tell him the truth then he’s gonna get mad at you and he’s gonna let you go, and then what?”

De Niro, a fierce and longtime critic of Trump, last month accusing the president of not caring about the death toll so long as he wins the 2020 election.

