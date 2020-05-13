Robert De Niro Explains Why Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Even Care How Many People Die’

Robert De Niro on Tuesday trashed Donald Trump’s floundering handling of the coronavirus pandemic, slamming the president as a “lunatic” who he claimed “doesn’t even care how many people die” so long as he wins the 2020 election.

“It’s appalling, it’s appalling,” the movie star and fierce Trump critic told Emily Maitlis, the host of the BBC’s “Newsnight” show, of the White House’s response to the public health crisis. The virus has so far killed more than 83,000 people in the U.S. and upwards of 290,000 worldwide.

Maitlis suggested to De Niro that Trump’s base would “presumably take issue with you saying he doesn’t care about deaths or what happens to American lives and they will vote for him again.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

De Niro responded with a reality check on what he believes Trump really thinks of his supporters:

No. He doesn’t care for those people and the people who he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for because he could care less about them. They might like to tell themselves that or delude themselves, but he doesn’t care about them.

Check out the interview here:

De Niro has in recent years rarely passed up a chance to call out Trump in public, in January condemning the president’s “abuse of power” during his Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award acceptance speech.

He’s also previously fantasized about a bag of feces hitting the president in the face and likened the Trump era to “living in an abusive household.”

Related...

Ex-GOP Strategist: If Obama Were President, 'This Would Not Have Happened’

Supercut Shows Trump Has Spent His Entire Presidency Lashing Out At Female Reporters

Jimmy Kimmel Points Out Fox News' Most Obvious Hypocrisy About Coronavirus

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.