Robert C. Jones, Esteemed Film Editor and Oscar-Winning ‘Coming Home’ Screenwriter, Dies at 84
Robert C. Jones, the acclaimed film editor behind 1960s and ’70s classics “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Love Story” who garnered a shared screenplay Academy Award for the war drama “Coming Home,” has died. He was 84.
The USC School of Cinematic Arts, where Jones worked as a professor for 15 years, announced his death on Feb. 3.
More from Variety
A Tribute to Robert Evans: The Producer Who Stayed in the Picture
Francis Lai, Oscar-Winning 'Love Story' Composer, Dies at 86
“In addition to teaching students to edit he supported, and even helped boost, their passion for filmmaking and storytelling in general. Bob was known for being patient and kind, and for a great sense of humor,” USC’s tribute to Jones reads. “He engaged students in the School’s hallways, joking with them and literally being a source of joy. He wasn’t just a mentor to students, but also his colleagues on the faculty, and members of the staff. Without a doubt he was one of the School’s most loved professors.”
Throughout his career, Jones collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Hal Ashby, Arthur Hiller and Warren Beatty. Early on in his career, the Los Angeles native scored Academy Award noms for his work on comedy film series “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” and the Katharine Hepburn and Sidney Poitier-starring “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” Jones also cut films such as 1973’s “The Last Detail,” 1975’s romantic comedy “Shampoo” and 1976’s musical drama “Bound for Glory,” which scored him his third Oscar editing nomination.
Aside from editing, he also penned several scripts. In 1978, he earned a best original screenplay Oscar for “Coming Home,” an award he shared with co-writers Waldo Salt and Nancy Dowd. While he served as a co-screenwriter with novelist Jerzy Kosinski on the 1979 class satire “Being There,” he was denied credit by the Writers Guild of America, after which he concentrated on his editing career.
Born on March 30, 1936, Jones dropped out of college and began working in the shipping room at 20th Century Fox. Eventually, he worked his way up to become apprentice film editor and assistant film editor, working on films such as 1955’s “Untamed” and the romantic drama “The Long, Hot Summer” starring Paul Newman. Jones was drafted into the U.S. Army but still honed his craft by editing training films and documentaries in New York from 1958 to 1960. His father, Harmon Jones, was also an Oscar-nominated film editor, honored for his work on Elia Kazan’s black-and-white pic “Gentleman’s Agreement.”
Jones retired from the industry in 2001 and spent the next 15 years as an admired professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. In 2014, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award from the American Cinema Editors.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, as well as daughters Leslie Jones (also an Oscar-nominated film editor) and Hayley Sussman.
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.