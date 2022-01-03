Robert Bruce, ‘Comic Book Men’ Star, Dies at 62

Robert Bruce, star of Kevin Smith’s AMC reality show “Comic Book Men,” was found dead on Friday inside a Red Bank, New Jersey, storage facility, according to his brother, John, who tweeted the tragic news Sunday. He was 62.

John Bruce wrote, “I want to inform you with great sadness that Robert Bruce’s ( my brother) has passed away this past week in his office in Redbank, NJ. I’m leaving to go home tomorrow to help his family after being absent for many years. Prayers in this new year for him and his family.”

The cause of his death is not known at this time.

AMC confirmed Bruce’s death on Twitter, writing, “Our condolences to the friends and family of @ComicBookMenAMC‘s Robert Bruce. You will be missed.”

Smith also offered his condolences, writing, “I’m truly sorry to read this John. @popculturizm was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I’ll miss Rob. (@AMC_TV shot a sizzle reel for a spin-off with Rob & his family before they got rid of all the reality shows.)

According to NJ.com, officers responded to a call after a close family friend of Bruce’s went to check the storage unit and found his body. The Red Bank Police Department says his death has not been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bruce appeared in 34 episodes of “Comic Book Men” during its seven-season from 2012 through 2018, and he was credited as a consulting producer for 82 episodes.