Robert Bowers: Pittsburgh jury deliberates over death penalty

Roberts Bowers shot and killed 11 members of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Jewish community in 2018

A jury has begun deliberating over whether a gunman who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue is eligible for the death penalty.

The jurors last month found Robert Bowers guilty for the October 2018 attack. They must now decide if he could face execution or life in prison.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove Bowers had intent to kill.

The defence argues he was incapable, citing a history of mental illness.

Bowers was convicted last month of 69 charges in the shooting, which was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

The pursuit of the death penalty by federal prosecutors is a relatively rare occurrence. Between 1988 and 2021, 79 defendants in federal cases have been sentenced to death, of whom 16 have been executed, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

To be eligible for the death penalty, prosecutors must not only convince the jury of Bowers' intent but also at least one of four aggravating factors:

Bowers created a grave risk to additional people

the crime involved substantial planning and premeditation

those he targeted were considered vulnerable victims

there were multiple killings or attempted killings

If the jury decides Bowers is ineligible for the death penalty, he would be sentenced to life for the capital counts.

If the panel finds he is eligible, they would move to a final phase of the trial, sentencing selection.

The jurors would then consider whether to recommend the death penalty for Bowers.

Throughout the current phase of the trial, the defence and prosecution have presented differing evidence on Bowers' mental health.

The defence outlined a history of multiple suicide attempts and, in one incident as a teenager, Bowers throwing flammable liquid at his mother.

Defence medical experts said Bowers was "blatantly psychotic".

But medical experts called by prosecutors dismissed the idea that mental illness played a role in the attack and mentioned to the jury Bowers' belief in a racist conspiracy theory known as the "great replacement".

The 11 worshippers who died in the attack ranged in age from 54 to 97. Seven others were injured, including five police officers who rushed to the scene.

Three congregations - Dor Hadash, New Light and the Tree of Life - shared the synagogue.

Most families of those killed have voiced support for the death penalty, although some other family members and the Dor Hadash congregation have stated that they are opposed to it.